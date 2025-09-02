Radiohead flyers in multiple cities seemingly tease band’s first concerts since 2018

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Radiohead could be set to announce their first tour in seven years after mysterious flyers reportedly appeared in several European cities.

The acclaimed band last toured in 2018.

Flyers reputedly found at London venue the Barbican list upcoming dates in the city as November 21, 22, 24, and 25. No venue is listed.

Additional flyers in Copenhagen list show dates as December 1, 2, 4, and 5. Brooklyn Vegan reports that similar flyers were also found in Bologna, Italy.

Radiohead’s publicists declined to comment on the flyers to The Independent.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke performing at London’s Roundhouse in 2016 ( PA Archive )

Fans on social media have speculated that an upcoming tour could also suggest the band are set to release a new album, with one writing on Instagram: “They’re not touring without a new album, so…”

Radiohead’s last album was A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016. They formed in formed in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, in 1985 before releasing their debut record Pablo Honey in 1993.

When Radiohead played London’s Roundhouse in 2016, The Independent’s music editor Roisin O’Connor handed out a four-star verdict.

“It’s been some time since Radiohead were last seen on stage and Thom Yorke knows it,” wrote O’Connor. “‘This feels mad,’ he says, looking out at the crowd.

“Ninth studio album A Moon Shaped Pool ends the longest period the band have gone without putting out a new record and harks back to some of the band’s best work, and this gig - one of three sold-out London shows - marks their first in the capital in four years.

“On opener ‘Burn the Witch’ it's impossible not to recall Hail To The Thief's “Wolf at the Door”. “Don't look in the mirror/At the face you don't recognise” Yorke moans as Jonny Greenwood holds a violin bow to his guitar and draws out those orchestral notes, blood-red lights flashing (surely his film score credentials have something to do with this dramatic set).

“Following the end of his long-term relationship in 2015, it feels as though Yorke is delving back into traditional songwriting structures on this latest work - not as cohesive as 2007’s In Rainbows but close, and an album where Yorke opens up about personal truths and self-doubt, admitting them to his audience.

“But calling A Moon Shaped Pool a ‘breakup album’ doesn't really do it justice: ‘There’s a spacecraft blocking out the sky,’ Yorke sings on 'Decks Dark', world weary. And ‘dreamers they never learn,’ he croons as Greenwood draws out those shivering notes on the piano for 'Daydreaming' - this is serious stuff.”