Travis Kelce lifts lid on Taylor Swift engagement for first time

Travis Kelce has spoken out for the first time about his proposal to pop superstar Taylor Swift after their announcement last week.

In a teaser clip for Wednesday's episode of Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shed light on the viral reaction to the news, saying: “I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that's been going on.”

“It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with,” he smiled.

While the Kelce brothers have released an episode of their podcast since the news of the proposal was revealed, it wasn't mentioned on the show, since it had been recorded prior to the official announcement.

Last week, Swift and Kelce made their first public appearance as an engaged couple, attending a college football match between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Announcing her engagement to her boyfriend of two years in a joint post to Instagram on 26 August, Swift wrote in the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” alongside a series of photos showing Kelce on one knee under an arch of roses in the centre of a garden.

The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple – and over 10 million within an hour.

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023, confirming their romance late in the year after months of speculation.

open image in gallery Travis Kelce told fans on the ‘New Heights’ podcast that he had enjoyed ‘telling everyone who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with’ ( Instagram via @newheightshsow )

Kelce initially shared how he tried and failed to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts in July of that year on his New Heights podcast, urging listeners to help him get in touch.

By that September, Kelce was hinting that his efforts had achieved some success. He declined to elaborate amid speculation, telling an interviewer: “It is what it is.”

When Time magazine interviewed Swift that December, she admitted their relationship had “all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell”.

open image in gallery Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pictured in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Swift appeared on New Heights earlier this month to announce her forthcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, crediting Kelce for giving her the romance she’s been writing songs about since she was a teenager.

Kelce reflected on the early days of their relationship, saying: “I see you on that stage and see how you can get an entire stadium going, and then I get you in a room and it’s like I’ve known you forever.

“It’s the easiest conversation I ever had, and it was just so much fun that it knocked my socks off.”

Page Six reports that the Chiefs star had used the day of Swift's New Heights episode for his grand romantic gesture. According to the publication, Kelce reportedly hired the crew to set up the magical garden while they were filming the podcast, so that he could ask the “Cruel Summer” singer to be his wife immediately after they wrapped up the recording.