Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first public appearance as an engaged couple
Pop superstar and Chiefs player announced their engagement on Instagram earlier this week
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made their first public appearance as an engaged couple, attending a college football match between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The pop megastar was spotted alongside her new fiancé at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in a white sweater vest, pale denim skirt and white knee-high boots, seemingly marking the start of her bridal era.
Kelce, 35, who proposed to the pop superstar with a ring he designed himself, played for the Bearcats during his time at the University of Cincinnati.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end wore a red and white polo shirt with a Bearcats cap as he cheered on his college team alongside Swift, his brother Jason and Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes.
Swift announced she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years in a joint post to Instagram on Tuesday (26 August).
She wrote the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” alongside a series of photos showing Kelce on one knee under an arch of roses in the centre of a garden.
The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple – and over 10 million within an hour.
Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023, confirming their romance late in the year after months of speculation.
Kelce initially shared how he tried and failed to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts in July of that year on his New Heights podcast, urging listeners to help him get in touch.
By that September, Kelce was hinting his efforts had achieved some success. He declined to elaborate amid speculation, telling an interviewer: “It is what it is.”
When Time magazine interviewed Swift that December she admitted their relationship had “all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell”.
Swift appeared on New Heights earlier this month, crediting the podcast for getting her the romance “I’ve been writing songs about wanting” since she was a teenager.
Kelce reflected on the early days of their relationship: “I see you on that stage and see how you can get an entire stadium going, and then I get you in a room and it’s like I’ve known you forever.
“It’s the easiest conversation I ever had, and it was just so much fun that it knocked my socks off.”
This week, Kelce’s father revealed that the couple got engaged weeks ago, as his son popped the question during a private moment after “several weeks of prodding from myself and [Swift’s dad] Scott”.
