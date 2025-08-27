Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged – live: Meghan, William and Kate, and Trump lead reactions to engagement news
Pop superstar was proposed to by the guy on the Chiefs with a ring he designed himself, with photos showing them celebrating in a lavish floral setting
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement has sparked reactions from around the world, with US president Donald Trump, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales among those responding to the news.
The pop megastar, 35, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, also 35, announced that they were engaged in a joint post to Instagram, with photographs allowing fans to see close-up shots of the engagement ring Kelce designed himself.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned the post.
The Duchess of Sussex and the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales were among those who “liked” the post.
Meanwhile Trump, who has long-been one of Swift’s most vocal critics, was asked about the news during a cabinet meeting.
“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he told reporters. “I think it’s— I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”
The news comes not long after Swift announced the impending release of her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is widely expected to be heavily inspired by her romance with Kelce.
Follow the latest updates below.
Businesses bid for slice of Swift-Kelce wedding: ‘Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you’
In a completely predictable scenario, seemingly every commercial business on the planet is trying to get in on the TNT action.
‘We will cater the wedding,’ restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings wrote on X.
Sure guys, good luck with that.
Businesses bid for slice of Swift-Kelce wedding
How Donald Trump reacted to Taylor Swift's engagement news
Trump, a vocal Taylor Swift critic, reacts to her engagement with Travis Kelce
Royals react to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement
The Duchess of Sussex and the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales are among those to have “liked” Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement reveal.
The Wales family are noted fans of Swift, with Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George having attended one of her Eras tour shows in London last year
The trio were pictured in selfies with Swift and Kelce. Travis’s brother and co-host Jason Kelce later spoke about the royal visit on their podcast, New Heights.
“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” Jason said.
“Prince George was great too. She was so f–king adorable. Like, I cannot.”
Travis added that Charlotte “was a superstar,” while Jason said the princess “had fire to her. She was asking questions.”
Taylor Swift’s engagement ring cost how much? Everything to know about popstar and Travis Kelce’s proposal
My colleague Caitlin Hornik in New York spoke with jewellers who offered their thoughts on that frankly ginormous engagement ring, which Travis Kelce designed himself with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry:
What we know about Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift and the engagement ring
‘Forever and Always’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement with stunning floral photoshoot
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Super Bowl-winning NFL tight end Travis Kelce are engaged.
The couple announced the news Tuesday afternoon with a series of Instagram photos showing Kelce on one knee under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.
A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Kelce himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments