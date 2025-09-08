Young Sheldon actor Emily Osment finalises divorce less than a year after wedding
The pair had been married for less than five months when the actor filed a divorce petition
Actor Emily Osment has finalised her divorce from musician Jack Anthony Farina.
A judge's order dissolving the marriage took effect on Monday after a mandatory six-month waiting period.
The two had been married for less than five months when Osment filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in March.
They separated less than two months after their October wedding, citing irreconcilable differences. They have no children.
This was the first marriage for Osment, the 33-year-old younger sister of actor Haley Joel Osment, who made his breakthrough in the psychological thriller The Sixth Sense.
She rose to fame playing Lilly Truscott, the best friend of the title character in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, played by Miley Cyrus from 2006 to 2011.
Osment later starred in the sitcoms Young & Hungry and Young Sheldon, and currently appears in the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.
The news of the divorce was initially reported by TMZ.
Farina is a DJ, music producer and singer-songwriter. He releases music on Soundcloud under the name Farina.