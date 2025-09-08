Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Young Sheldon actor Emily Osment finalises divorce less than a year after wedding

The pair had been married for less than five months when the actor filed a divorce petition

Summer Woolley
Monday 08 September 2025 10:11 EDT
Hannah Montana star Emily Osment files for divorce after five months of marriage

Actor Emily Osment has finalised her divorce from musician Jack Anthony Farina.

A judge's order dissolving the marriage took effect on Monday after a mandatory six-month waiting period.

The two had been married for less than five months when Osment filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in March.

They separated less than two months after their October wedding, citing irreconcilable differences. They have no children.

This was the first marriage for Osment, the 33-year-old younger sister of actor Haley Joel Osment, who made his breakthrough in the psychological thriller The Sixth Sense.

Emily Osment came to fame on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana
Emily Osment came to fame on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana (Invision/AP)

She rose to fame playing Lilly Truscott, the best friend of the title character in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, played by Miley Cyrus from 2006 to 2011.

Osment later starred in the sitcoms Young & Hungry and Young Sheldon, and currently appears in the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

The news of the divorce was initially reported by TMZ.

Farina is a DJ, music producer and singer-songwriter. He releases music on Soundcloud under the name Farina.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in