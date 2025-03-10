Young Sheldon star Emily Osment files for divorce just months after wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Emily Osment has filed for divorce from her husband, musician Jack Anthony Farina, after less than five months of marriage.

The 32-year-old Hannah Montana alum filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple wed on 12 October and separated on 7 December, according to court documents.

They do not have any children.

This was the first marriage for Osment, the younger sister of actor Haley Joel Osment, who made his breakthrough in the psychological thriller The Sixth Sense.

She rose to prominence playing Lilly Truscott, the best friend of the title character in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, played by Miley Cyrus.

Osment later starred in the sitcoms Young & Hungry and Young Sheldon, and currently appears in the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Emily Osment in a promotional shoot for ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ ( Invision )

The news of the divorce was initially reported by TMZ.

Farina is a DJ, music producer and singer-songwriter. He releases music on Soundcloud under the name Farina.

Osment has previously said that Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011, changed her life.

However, she previously revealed she has never watched any episodes of the teen sitcom.

“I can’t even tell you whether I’ve watched it at all — is that terrible?” she said when asked on the Chicks in the Office podcast, adding that there was an exception.

“I remember watching the premiere because they had a party for us on stage,” Osment said.

“And I remember that was such an interesting time, because we had no idea what it was going to be, that it was just going to be this sensation that, like, swept the world.”

The actor also recalled times spent with Cyrus and how “everything changed” after Hannah Montana aired on TV.

“Miley used to come with me to my school dances and, like, nobody knew who she was and then immediately everything changed,” Osment said.

“And that was very strange.”