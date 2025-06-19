Miley Cyrus says dad Billy Ray Cyrus smoked weed on Hannah Montana set — and she got blamed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miley Cyrus has claimed that she got blamed when her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, smoked weed on the set of their iconic Disney Channel show, Hannah Montana.

The actor, 32, shared the story about her dad on Thursday’s episode of her mother Tish Cyrus and her sister Brandi Cyrus’s podcast, Sorry We’re Cyrus. During the episode, Miley received a series of rapid-fire questions, with Tish asking: “What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?”

Miley responded: “Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it.”

She added that it was “a hilarious” memory and clarified that her dad “wasn’t sharing” the weed with anyone.

However, Tish confessed that he wasn’t too pleased about her now-ex’s behavior.

Miley Cyrus says it was ‘hilarious’ when her dad was smoking weed on set of ‘Hannah Montana’ ( Getty Images )

“They were calling me, saying, 'B. Ray was smoking pot,'" Tish shared. "And I was like, 'He would never do that.’”

Tish then joked that Miley’s Hannah Montana co-star, Mitchel Musso, was the one smoking weed. But according to Miley, that was actually true.

“It was both,” the “Flowers” singer claimed, referring to Musso and Billy Ray.

However, Musso, who played Miley’s best friend Oliver in Hannah Montana, has denied Miley’s claims.

“Well, that’s not how I remember it,” he said in a statement to E! News on Thursday. “However, I’ve got plenty of stories from those years that might be worth having a conversation about. If we’re revisiting Hannah Montana history—just say the word.”

Still, he sent his support to his former co-star, adding: “All love to Miley and the fam. Even when the rewrites get this creative.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Billy Ray for comment.

Miley’s parents officially split in 2022 after 30 years of marriage. Tish got remarried to Australian actor Dominic Purell in 2023, while Billy Ray married singer Firerose that same year.

Billy Ray’s marriage to Firerose was short-lived, lasting only eight months. The pair also had a messy split, with the country singer claiming in court documents that “he gave consent to marriage based on Fraud by the Wife, that had he known, he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony.”

Following Billy Ray’s divorce from Tish, there were rumors that he was estranged from Miley. The speculation also came after Miley didn’t mention the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys, but did mention her mother.

However, during the 2025 Grammys in February, Billy Ray congratulated Miley and Beyoncé for winning a Grammy award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song, “II Most Wanted.”

Months later, the “Plastic Hearts” singer issued a rare statement on her Instagram Stories to address her relationship with her parents.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote in May. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

During an appearance on The Interview podcast days later, Miley opened up about reconnecting with her dad, noting that “timing is everything.”

“You know, there’s been enough bridges now of time to get us all reconnected,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said. “My mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life. And I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.”

“But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad Dom, who I also just completely adore,” she added. “And now that my dad, I see him finding happiness outside of that too, I can love them both as individuals instead of as a kind of, you know, a parental pairing.”

Billy Ray went Instagram official with his girlfriend, model Elizabeth Hurley, on Easter Sunday. While Miley said it was difficult for her to see her father with his someone new at first, she was ultimately happy for him.

“At first, it’s hard because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,’” she said during The Interview podcast. “So my adult self has caught up.”