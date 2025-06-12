JoJo Siwa responds to ‘weird’ Miley Cyrus joke about her sexuality

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JoJo Siwa has responded after Miley Cyrus joked she would “bring her back out” of the closet following news of the singer’’s relationship with Celebrity Big Brother co-star Chris Hughes.

Cyrus, 32, who identifies as pansexual, made the dig in a pre-recorded video played at WorldPride 2025 in Washington DC over the weekend, with fans labelling the jibe “weird”.

The 21-year-old pop singer and former Dance Moms child star, who was in a relationship with a woman before entering the house, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram in response to the comment.

“I was happy at my fifth birthday having a Miley-themed party, and I’m still happy now at 22,” she said alongside pictures of herself as a child celebrating her birthday with a cake adorned with Cyrus’s face. She also shared photos of herself with Cyrus from over the years.

“If you know me, you know that Miley is my day one, grew up beyond inspired by her from two-years-old on. I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of day but I’ve started to come to some thoughts.

“I don’t believe what Miley said at World Pride was ill-intended, honestly I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not a very good one haha.

open image in gallery Miley Cyrus and Jojo Siwa have butted heads over Cyrus’ comments about Siwa’s relationship with Chris Hughes ( Getty )

“Not what the world, or myself needs to hear any day of the week. I messaged Miley light-heartedly about it and she replied and said ‘All love. Always.’ Honestly the most beautiful thing I’ve learned in the last five years is that love is a gorgeous rainbow.

“Don’t question yourself, don’t second guess yourself, just love. Love love love love love. People judge no matter what and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to, but if you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important. You get one life. Hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love.”

open image in gallery Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa on 'Celebrity Big Brother’ ( ITV )

Siwa and former Love Island star Hughes, 32, competed on ITV reality show Celebrity Big Brother. During the series, the two developed a close friendship and were often filmed cuddling. Their bond sparked viewer speculation that their relationship had romantic undertones.

The two initially spent weeks denying the rumours, claiming their friendship was “platonic” with Siwa adding that she was no longer a lesbian to fellow housemate Danny Beard. However, they have since confirmed that they are now dating.

Speaking to The Guardian last week, the former Dance Moms star revealed that she was “head over heels” for Hughes.

“It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way,” Siwa said.