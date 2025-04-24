JoJo Siwa says Celebrity Big Brother experience led to revelation about her sexuality
Siwa and fellow contestant Danny Beard discussed sexual identity during Tuesday’s episode
JoJo Siwa has come to a realization about her sexuality during her time on the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother.
During Tuesday’s episode of the reality television show, Siwa and fellow housemate Danny Beard were talking about sexual identity after a triple elimination on the show.
“It’s made me feel so queer,” Siwa said about her time on the series. “And I’ve always been afraid of feeling ‘queer.’ Like, I always said ‘lesbian,’ right? But I feel, like, so queer … I think I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized, ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.
“I’m switching letters! F*** the L, I’m going to the Q,” she added, referring to the LGBTQ abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer people. “That’s what I love about sexuality.”
Historically a derogatory term for gays, queer is now used positively to describe an open, fluid sexual orientation and/or gender identity expression.
The former Dance Moms star’s sexuality has been the topic of previous episodes of Celebrity Big Brother. Former contestant Mickey Rourke, who was kicked off the show for his behavior, used a homophobic slur during a heated conversation with Siwa.
“Do you like girls or boys?” Rourke asks the singer.
Siwa, who went public with her relationship with partner Kath Ebbs this year, replied: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”
He then said: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” before proceeding to say he will “tie” her up.
Siwa pushed back at the comment, saying: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”
Later, speaking to Chris Hughes in the garden, Rourke said he was going to “vote out the lesbian real quick”.
Overhearing the exchange, Siwa told him: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”
Rourke then announced he was going to smoke a cigarette, stating that he “needs a fag.” He then pointed at Siwa, saying, “I’m not talking to you.”
After being told he “can’t say that,” Rourke replied: “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”
Shortly after the exchange in the garden, Big Brother called Rourke into the Diary Room, where he was issued a formal warning for his “offensive and unacceptable” language.
After the episode aired, Siwa’s partner Ebbs posted a video online criticizing the show for airing “dangerous language,” calling Rourke’s comments “beyond disgusting.”
Ebbs said that while they appreciated viewers calling out Rourke’s comments as homophobic, many have overlooked the “misogynistic and violent” undertone of his remarks.
