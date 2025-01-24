Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Ray Cyrus’s ex-wife Firerose has spoken out about their marriage after his son, Trace Cyrus, shared an emotional open letter to the country singer.

Australian singer songwriter Firerose (real name Johanna Rosie Hodges) issued a statement to address her ex’s performance at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ball on Monday (January 20). Billy Ray’s show was filled with technical issues and dubbed an “epic disaster.”

The viral incident prompted Trace to send a message to his father on Instagram, revealing that his entire family was “worried” about the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer.

“What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” Firerose told Page Six. “It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem.”

Billy Ray and Firerose were married for eight months before the “Words by Heart” singer filed for divorce in May 2024. The pair went on to have a messy split, with Billy Ray even filing for a temporary restraining order from Firerose, claiming that she made $96,986 worth of unauthorized charges on his accounts.

In the court documents filed in June, Billy Ray also alleged that Firerose tried to alienate him from his family members, including at least one of his daughters. Billy Ray and his ex Tish Cyrus have two daughters, singers Miley, 32, and Noah, 24; and one son, Braison, 30. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35, from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson. The country singer also shares a 32-year-old son, Christopher, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Firerose says ‘it’s very sad’ to see his ‘struggles’ after his viral inaugural ball performance ( Getty Images for ACM )

Billy Ray and Firerose’s divorce was finalized in August 2024, with court documents showing that neither party would pay spousal support, and much of the division of assets was based on ownership before the two married.

Firerose’s recent statement came after Trace shared an open letter to Billy Ray to address his family’s concerns.

“Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace wrote. “I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognise now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

Trace acknowledged that his father might be upset with his post but he “really could care less,” adding: “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

Trace’s post came after Billy Ray pushed back against criticism of his performance, sharing a video of himself performing his 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart” to Instagram.

“This was the most fun part of the Liberty Ball! And if you didn’t see it… you just had to be there,” he captioned the post.

Billy Ray caused consternation at the event by wandering around the stage during a half-hearted rendition of “Old Town Road,” his 2019 collaboration with Lil Nas X.

At one point during “Achy Breaky Heart,” he addressed the sound crew, telling them he was struggling to hear his guitar. “Check? Is anybody awake? Y’all want me to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?”

He added: “In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, ‘You gotta fight.’”