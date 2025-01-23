Billy Ray Cyrus’s son Trace posts emotional open letter: ‘I barely recognise you’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Ray Cyrus’s son Trace has shared an emotional open letter to his father, expressing his family’s concern amid a backlash over the country musician’s support for Donald Trump.

Billy Ray was among the artists who appeared at the Liberty Ball, as part of the US president’s inauguration, attracting controversy due to what many dubbed an “epic disaster” of a performance.

Posting to Instagram, the singer’s adopted son Trace, also a musician, said he “barely recognised” the man he once knew, claiming Billy Ray had pushed Trace and his other children away.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace, 35, wrote. “I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life.

“Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognise now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

Trace acknowledged that his father might be upset with his post but he “really could care less”, adding: “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.

“Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolises you though.”

Billy Ray shares daughters Noah and Miley Cyrus, both singers, with his ex-wife Tish, as well as actor Brandi Cyrus.

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew and hoping for the day he returns,” Trace continued. “You’re not healthy Dad and everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to, I’m still here right now.”

He appeared to be referencing Billy Ray’s late mother, Ruth Ann Casto, who died in 2022.

Trace said he was writing his message “with tears in my eyes”, in the hope that Billy Ray would realise it comes “from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon”.

“I love you Dad,” he wrote. “We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea and I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

Trace added, “As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad.”

“We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help,” he concluded. “You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

open image in gallery Trace Cyrus (left, pictured with sister Miley) shared an open letter to their father Billy Ray ( Getty )

Trace’s post comes after Billy Ray pushed back against criticism of his Liberty Ball performance, sharing a video of himself performing his 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart” to Instagram.

“This was the most fun part of the Liberty Ball! And if you didn’t see it… you just had to be there,” he captioned the post.

Billy Ray experienced technical difficulties at the inaugural event and caused consternation by wandering around the stage during a half-hearted rendition of “Old Town Road”, his 2019 collaboration with Lil Nas X.

At one point during “Achy Breaky Heart”, he addressed the sound crew, commenting: “Check? Is anybody awake? Y'all want me to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?”

He added: “In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, 'You gotta fight.’”

open image in gallery Billy Ray Cyrus performing at the Liberty Ball on 20 January ( REUTERS )

In a statement to People, Billy Ray called his invitation to perform an “honour” regardless of the technical issues.

The country singer spoke about his performance on Jan. 21 in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell,” he said.

“I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!”

The Independent has contacted Billy Ray’s representative for comment.