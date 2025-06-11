Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trace Cyrus has once again called out his father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s adopted son turned to Instagram on Tuesday to re-ignite their family feud from earlier this year, calling Billy Ray “washed up” and “pathetic” while claiming that he didn’t attend Trace’s grandmother’s funeral back in 2020.

Billy Ray’s ex-wife Tish Finley’s mother, Loretta Finley, died two years before the couple’s divorce in 2022.

“This man is so hungry for fame it’s pathetic,” he posted on Instagram underneath a photo of his father. “He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral while he was still married to my mom. Even after his daughter got him a 60k private jet like he demanded then he still didn’t come even after the plane was paid for.”

Trace, who is also a musician, continued: “You’re the lamest man to ever walk planet earth. Honestly embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol.”

‘You’re the lamest man to ever walk planet earth,’ Trace (left) wrote of his father in an Instagram post ( Instagram/Getty Images )

“The best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode,” he added. “I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I’m old like you.”

His post ended with him telling Billy Ray that he needed to “get right with God.”

However, he continued with his tirade on his Instagram Story, writing: “Also why does he think that homeless hairstyle looks good? So weird.”

The feud between the two first went public back in January when Trace shared an emotional open letter to his father expressing his family’s concern amid backlash over the country musician’s support for Donald Trump.

In the letter, he wrote that he “barely recognized” the man he once knew, claiming Billy Ray had pushed Trace and his other children away.

Billy Ray has six children, including pop singers Miley and Noah Cyrus, whom he shares with Tish, and their son Braison.

He also adopted Finley’s children from a previous relationship: daughter Brandi Glenn Cyrus and Trace.

A few days after the letter was posted, he claimed his father had threatened him with legal action. Despite the feud between Trace and his father, Billy Ray seems to have reconciled with his other children, including Miley.

Last month, the “Flowers” singer shared a post on her Instagram Story, writing that she has “made peace” with her father. “My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote at the time.

“Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”