Miley Cyrus has opened up about the state of her relationship with both of her parents, after months of reports that the Cyrus siblings had split down parental lines following their divorce in 2022.

On Saturday, the “Flowers” singer posted on her Instagram Story about rumors that she was feuding with her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s statement began. “She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

She then touched on her father, whom fans assumed she was feuding with after she didn’t mention him during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys. One year later, during the 2025 Grammys in February, Billy Ray congratulated Miley and Beyoncé for winning a Grammy award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song, “II Most Wanted.”

However, she wrote in her Instagram statement that despite previously having “challenges,” her and her father are not on bad terms.

‘My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,’ Miley wrote on Instagram ( Getty Images )

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

The two of them also seemed to have reunited to celebrate Miley’s brother Braison’s 31st birthday. In the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s Instagram post on Friday, he shared a photo of himself and Braison with Miley having her arms wrapped around her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

Billy Ray hinted at the family reunion with his daughter earlier this week, as he shared a clip of Miley playing the piano on Wednesday. “Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies,” he captioned the post.

The Instagram post comes a few months after Miley’s brother Trace Cyrus sent a plea for their father to get help. However, Miley has not publicly addressed her brother’s message.

“Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace wrote on Instagram on January 21, one day after Billy Ray’s performance at the presidential inauguration was dubbed a “disastrous” event. “I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognise now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

In his message, Trace acknowledged that his father might be upset with his post but he “really could care less,” adding: “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”