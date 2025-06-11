Elizabeth Hurley celebrates 60th birthday with eye-catching Instagram post
Model said she was feeling ‘blessed’ as she wore her birthday suit to pose for the occasion
Elizabeth Hurley has bared all in celebration of her 60th birthday.
The model, who recently debuted her relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, posted a picture of herself naked on Instagram on Tuesday (11 June).
"Happy birthday to me!” she wrote. “This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love.”
She added: “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world, pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx”.
Her partner, Cyrus, also shared a picture on his social media with the caption: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.” Her lookalike son, Damian, commented: “Hahahah I LOVE YOU. happy birthday mama xxx”.
Celebrities rushed to send their birthday wishes as former Victoria’s Secret supermodel Heidi Klum wrote: “Congratulations beautiful, smart, funny Elizabeth. Wishing you the best birthday. Love you.”
Actor Richard E Grant added: “Happy 60th birthday Goddess!” Trinny Woddall said: “Happy birthday, my darling friend - so happy for you”.
Cyrus and Hurley’s relationship comes months after Cyrus, who is also the father of pop star Miley Cyrus, officially settled his strained divorce with his ex-wife, Firerose, in August 2024.
Hurley became a household name overnight after attending a premiere for Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, alongside her then-boyfriend Grant. The dramatic design of her simple black Versace dress, held together by 24 gold safety pins down its side, attracted attention and made Hurley famous.
Over the years, Hurley has continued to speak about the importance of getting a mammogram. In 2022, she joined Loose Women hosts Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards, Nadia Sawalha, and Carol McGiffin for a self-examination on live TV. During the segment, she also opened up about losing her own grandmother to the disease, and how her attitudes towards breast cancer have shifted over time.
“At that time nobody talked about it. There was no pink ribbon, no Breast Cancer Awareness month,” the Serving Sara star said, adding that when her grandmother first found a lump in her breast, she didn’t go to the doctor because she was “scared and embarrassed”.
Her films roles include two Austin Powers films and Bedazzled.
