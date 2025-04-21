Elizabeth Hurley debuts new relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elizabeth Hurley hard-launched her new relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus on Sunday.

“Happy Easter,” the 59-year-old model wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the 63-year-old country music artist kissing her on the cheek.

The post was met with hundreds of shocked commenters praising the new couple. Actress Melissa Gilbert couldn’t believe the news, writing, “Wait….what?”

“The couple we didn’t know we needed,” another viewer commented.

The duo’s relationship debut comes months after Cyrus officially settled his divorce with his ex-wife, Firerose, in August 2024.

Cyrus’ marriage to Firerose, 36, was short-lived, lasting only eight months after they said “I do” before they parted ways. And the end wasn’t pretty.

open image in gallery Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are officially an item months after the country artist’s divorce settlement ( Getty )

The “Butterfly Fly Away” artist requested an annulment on the grounds of fraud. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Cyrus said, “he gave consent to marriage based on Fraud by the Wife, that had he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony.”

He also cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reasons for their split.

open image in gallery Billy Ray Cyrus was previously married to Firerose for less than a year before they parted ways ( Getty Images for ACM )

In January, the Hannah Montana actor took the stage at the inauguration of Donald Trump, a performance which many viewers later branded “an epic disaster” due to technical issues.

At one point during the show, he asked the sound crew if he should just “get the hell off the stage.”

After the concert, his adopted son and fellow musician Trace, 35, shared a lengthy statement about his dad out of “a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon.”

“I love you Dad,” Trace wrote. “We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.

“I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea and I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

Firerose also spoke out amid Cyrus’ concert controversy. “What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” she argued in a statement sent to People.

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem,” she continued.

Before Firerose, Cyrus was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991. He also tied the knot with Tish Cyrus, the mother of his three kids — Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, and Braison Cyrus.

Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar for four years from 2007 to 2011. She also had a relationship with the actor Hugh Grant, between 1987 and 2000, and with the late Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, between 2011 and 2013. She has a son, actor and model Damien Hurley, with the late American businessman Steve Bing.