Trace Cyrus, the son of Billy Ray Cyrus, has accused his father of threatening him with legal action after he shared an impassioned statement about the country star’s recent controversies.

Last week, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s adopted son, also a musician, claimed he “barely recognised” the man he once knew and alleged that Billy Ray had pushed him and his other children – including pop stars Miley and Noah Cyrus – away.

Now Trace, 35, has accused his father of threatening him with legal action, presumably for going public with tensions within the family.

“Dad, my message was beyond loving,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday (26 January). “I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that.

“But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

He continued: “I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”

The Independent has contacted Billy Ray’s representative for comment.

On Instagram Stories, Trace also shared an image of a tent and a campfire, which he soundtracked with his father’s song “I Am Here Now”.

In a second Story, he posted a picture of his father as a young man and added the song “Geronimo”.

A third Story simply shared his younger sister Noah’s song, “Noah (Stand Still)” along with the captioned lyrics, in which Noah shares some advice she once received from Billy Ray, as well as advice he received from their grandfather.

“And my grandfather told my father/ ‘It don't get easier, just harder/ Yes, it will, remember just stand still/ And when all the hope and joy you feel Turns into paranoia, 'cause it will, remember just stand still,’” Noah sings.

His post has divided his followers, with some urging him to keep his family matters private, while others suggesting he might have felt he had no other option.

“Bro keep your family affairs private, this is insane you’re posting this on here. Grow up,” one critic wrote.

Another commented: “This is a child crying out for their parent. Would you all not do the same if you were in a similar situation? Sometimes a grand gesture of telling your family member “i love you, im worried about your well being” is needed. Clearly he’s exhausted all means possible of reaching out to him directly/privately.”

Trace Cyrus (third from left) accused his father Billy Ray (right) of threatening him with legal action ( Instagram/Trace Cyrus/Getty )

While Billy Ray has not directly responded in public to his son’s posts, he shared his own to Instagram on the same day as Trace’s latest statement.

“I was reminded this morning with Tommy Jack and Rain what Johnny Cash said in his letter to me ‘all good things come from above’,” he wrote. “Even the deer.... in a moment like this.”

He added footage of deer running in a field along with a photo of a letter from Cash, dated 12 June 1992, in which the legendary country artist told him: “Billy Ray, I was very impressed recently to hear you give God the credit for your success. It’s good to be reminded where all goodness comes from.

“Thirty-six years ago I was working with Elvis and saw him take the same kind of flak you’re taking now.”

Billy Ray was seemingly alluding to the controversy he has been subjected to in recent weeks after performing at the Liberty Ball, as part of US president Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The country artist pushed back against criticism of his appearance after experiencing technical difficulties, which led to him addressing the sound crew and asking if they wanted him to “just get the hell off the stage”.

“In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, ‘You gotta fight,’” he later remarked.

He announced the forthcoming release of a “special” new album, produced with his son Braison, shortly after the Liberty Ball.