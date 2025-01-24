Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Ray Cyrus has announced he will be releasing a special new album produced by his son Braison.

The news of the forthcoming album, which is yet to have a title or a release date, comes amid the 63-year-old country singer’s inauguration performance controversy.

“This is art imitating life, imitating art,” Cyrus said of his new music in a statement, per People. “It starts and ends with art. Braison is very talented and ’25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime.”

30-year-old Braison added: “I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have.

“I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it. Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor,” he said.

Braison is one of Cyrus’s three biological children with his ex-wife, Trish Cyrus. The former couple also share two daughters, singers Miley and Noah Cyrus. Additionally, Trish has two children from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson, Brandi and Trace, both of whom Cyrus later adopted. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer also has a son, Christopher, from his previous relationship with Kristin Luckey.

Braison (left), Tish, Noah, Billy Ray and Brandi Cyrus ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, following Cyrus’s disastrous performance at Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball, which was plagued by technical difficulties, Trace shared an open letter to his father expressing his family’s concern.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace, 35, wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life.

“Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognise now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

Trace acknowledged that his father might be upset with his post, but he “really could care less”, adding: “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.

“Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolises you though.

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew and hoping for the day he returns,” Trace continued. “You’re not healthy Dad and everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to, I’m still here right now.”

Cyrus’s third ex-wife, Australian singer-songwriter Firerose has also spoken out, telling PageSix that “what’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship.”

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem,” she said.

The “Old Town Road” collaborator has since defended his widely-panned performance, saying: “You just had to be there.”