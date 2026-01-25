JoJo Siwa reveals baby plans with boyfriend Chris Hughes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JoJo Siwa has opened up about having baby fever with her boyfriend Chris Hughes.

The 22-year-old singer said she realized the strength of her feelings for the 33-year-old Hughes, with whom she confirmed her relationship last June, after receiving relationship advice from a famous friend.

“Meghan Trainor once told me,” Siwa told E! News in an interview published Saturday. “She said, ‘You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them.”

Siwa and Hughes began dating after they met and grew close while filming season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

The Dance Moms alum continued: “One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris, I was like, ‘I get what you're saying now.’ I love [Chris] so much. I need there to be a mini [Chris].’”

JoJo Siwa has opened up about her future plans with her boyfriend Chris Hughes ( @jojosiwa / Instagram )

She said that receiving a picture of the British reality star as a baby only made her feel stronger.

“He sent me a baby photo of him the other day. It's like him in a trash can,” Siwa said. “It's really cute. And I was like, ‘Uh oh.’”

She went on to address AI-generated pictures that she posted on TikTok earlier this month to show what her and Hughes’ future children could look like.

“He definitely knows it’s out there,” she said. Siwa added that when she asked Hughes why he hadn’t brought it up, he responded that he thought they had already talked about it.

The former child star previously poked fun at pregnancy speculation surrounding her and Hughes last summer with a TikTok game of “Two Truths and a Lie” to promote her cover of Kim Carnes’s song, “Bette Davis Eyes.” Her text over the video read, “1. I’ve never smoked a [cigarette]. 2. I’m pregnant. 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday.”

She captioned the post: “Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie. Which is the lie?”

Siwa was dating Australian actor and DJ Kath Ebbs when she met Hughes during the show’s filming. She and Hughes initially denied being more than friends before they announced their romance last June.

The pair, who are in a long-distance relationship between the U.S. and the U.K., have been open about their longterm plans for their relationship.

Siwa, who has previously spoken about her dreams of having three children, said in September that she had already planned a baby blue color scheme for their future wedding.