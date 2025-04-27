Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JoJo Siwa’s ex-partner, Kath Ebbs, has confirmed they’re no longer dating the “Karma” singer.

Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary, shared a 13-minute video on Instagram and TikTok on Saturday where they opened up about the breakup. Ebbs was dating Siwa before she appeared on UK’s reality show Celebrity Big Brother and formed a close friendship with co-star Chris Hughes during filming.

In the clip, Ebbs said they were in “a state of complete shock,” noting that while they felt so “numbed out,” they finally wanted to address their relationship after “two weeks of sitting back, watching certain things unfold.”

They said that although they expected to be with Siwa after the show’s season finale had aired, that’s not what happened.

“I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience,” they said. “Instead, I was dumped at the afterparty, with Chris [Hughes] in the next room. Which is f***ing crazy to say out loud.”

They went on to explain that they experienced “love-bombing” throughout the relationship, claiming that Siwa called them the “love of [her] life” before her stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs are no longer dating. ( Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Later in the clip, they explained how the breakup happened, claiming that Siwa said she had some “confused feelings.”

“And that they had realized in the house that I wasn't the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable future with. Which has honestly been so shocking,” Ebbs continued. “I feel kind of subhuman right now. I feel incredibly humiliated, and I feel a bit embarrassed.”

They said that while the “internet kind of warned” them of Siwa, who went viral for her flirty relationship with Hughes on the reality show, they were focused on how much they loved the Dance Moms alum. Ebbs also said they didn’t have any “intuition” about Siwa ending the relationship.

They addressed Siwa’s close friendship with Hughes on the show, calling it “emotional cheating” and “the overstepping of boundaries.” They noted that when Siwa “questioned” her relationship with Ebbs on national TV, it wasn’t fabricated.

“In terms of Mr. Christopher, I don't know. I have opinions, I'm not gonna say them now. In terms of their relationship, that's their journey, enjoy. I don't know what the future of this situation holds,” they added.

Although the breakup was “brutal,” Ebbs said they were proud of themself for “showing up” as the loyal person and partner they wanted to be.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Siwa for comment.

During this season of Celebrity Big Brother UK, Siwa and Hughes were seen laughing in bed together and giving each other massages. During one episode earlier this month, Hughes claimed he was “turned on” by Siwa while the housemates were playing a game. Fans then accused Hughes of being “creepy” towards Siwa, since she was still in a relationship at the time.

However, during last night’s season finale of Celebrity Big Brother, Hughes clarified that he and Siwa are just friends.

“We're just messing around—we're being kids,” he said, as reported by E! News. "JoJo was like a pure rock to me. She was someone I can have fun with.”

“From a friendship point of view, yeah, of course I love her,” he added. “If I want to spend time with a person who makes me feel like I'm at home, makes me feel happy and forget that we're filming a TV show, we're having fun, I'll do that—because that's very normal. It was just a friendship, which is only going to get stronger.”