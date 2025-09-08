Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has revealed she’s already planned the colour scheme for her wedding to TV host Chris Hughes.

The pair, who are not yet engaged, grew close while in the Celebrity Big Brother house this spring and confirmed their long-distance relationship between the US and the UK after leaving the show in June.

Siwa said she plans to have a baby-blue colour scheme at her future nuptials to Hughes, noting “a wedding is a two person thing” and they would “decide what it looks like” together.

“I need to help Chris make the playlist. Otherwise, it’ll be all songs I don’t know!” the singer told to The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

“He likes to educate me on music. He loves The 1975 and all these boy bands, but I don't know any of them as they are British. Give me some NSYNC or Backstreet Boys!”

Siwa’s wedding plans come after she previously told Heart Radio she’d been “pestering” the former Love Island star for children and is reportedly considering a permanent move to the UK.

“I pester him about it, we pester each other about it,” she said. “The thing about Christopher and I is how we met, it accelerates your relationship like no other, right?”

open image in gallery JoJo Siwa has opened up about wedding plans to Chris Hughes ( Chris Hughes/Instagram )

The reality star said she and Hughes have a “beautiful future” ahead of them. She acknowledged: “It’s very fast and it’s very quick, but it feels so right.”

Celebrity Big Brother viewers first noticed chemistry between Siwa and Hughes during their time on the reality competition. However, the pair maintained their bond was platonic.

It was only after leaving the competition, in the days after Siwa ended her relationship with content creator Kath Ebbs, that Siwa confirmed her relationship with Hughes had become romantic.

open image in gallery Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa on 'Celebrity Big Brother’ ( ITV )

“It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way,” she told The Guardian at the time.

22-year-old Siwa is known for her songs “Karma” and “Guilty Pleasure”, which she released in 2024, while sports presenter Hughes, 32, appeared on the third season of the ITV reality series Love Island.