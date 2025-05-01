Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jojo Siwa has hit back at speculation that she broke up with her partner because of her relationship to Chris Hughes in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The Dance Moms star, 21, and former Love Island contestant, 32, prompted rumours over their tactile relationship throughout the competition. Siwa went on to break up with her partner, Kath Ebbs, 27, upon leaving the show.

In a 13-minute video uploaded to social media last week (26 April), Siwa’s ex-partner claimed that the “Karma” singer had split up with them just hours after leaving the show, during the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party, with Hughes in the next room.

Siwa and Hughes have vehemently denied there is anything romantic between them, insisting their relationship is strictly “platonic” and a “soulmate friendship”.

“Chris does not have absolutely anything to do with it,” Siwa said of her break-up on the Viall Files podcast. “Chris and I are friends, we have a very great friendship. It's a very special bond unlike any friendship I've ever created but my situations are completely unrelated and that kind of got misconstrued.”

Siwa said her ex-partner “asked me not to speak about it or them”, but said she felt she had to or she would appear “avoidant”.

She went on to explain exactly why she broke up with Kath, saying: “They [Kath] said I broke up with them at the wrap party. That's not entirely the story. The story goes, they had mentioned to production they did not want to come to the wrap party.”

After three weeks in the house, Siwa said she had intended to spend some time alone after the party, saying: “I'm already having all these crazy thoughts and I need to formulate them.”

open image in gallery Couple have split following Siwa’s stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house ( Getty/Kath Ebbs )

However, Kath was “rightly” left upset by this as “they wanted to be with me but I knew I wasn't in a place for that”.

Siwa’s partner then made a last-minute decision to attend the event although the pop star had warned her it may not be her “scene”. Upon her arrival, Siwa faced a grilling for various comments and behaviour during her time on the show.

“When they got to the party they had huts for us so we started to have a conversation immediately. All I'm saying to every question they ask is ‘I don't know’. Are you this? I don't know. Are you that? I don't know. Are you happy in our relationship?

“All of a sudden we're having it [the conversation] and we're at the wrap party for Big Brother, I'm getting cussed out. I understand why they're coming at me and why they're angry but I also keep reiterating that I'm not in a place to talk.”

open image in gallery JoJo Siwa has spoken out about romance rumours with Chris Hughes after leaving the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house ( ITV )

She continued: 'By the 16th time somebody asks you, ‘Are you happy, do you wanna end things?’ you're just gonna spew your guts and I honestly said, ‘If you ask me tomorrow, I don't know my answer, if you ask me now, my answer is yes.’”

“Then that obviously was taken as yes and it was a yes and whatever.”

Hughes and Siwa became close after he reassured her following homophobic remarks by The Wrestler actor Mickey Rourke, who was eventually removed. Reflecting on the incident on the podcast, Siwa claimed that Rourke told her, in a conversation that never made it to air, that he had deliberately tried to offend her.

“What really tipped me over the edge is he then said to me, ‘I knew what I was saying and that’s why I said it,’” Siwa said. “‘I wanted to offend you. I knew it was going to offend you and that’s why I wanted to do it. I like poking at a bear.’”

“None of that made it [to air],” Siwa added, before admitting that the moment “shook [her] up”.