JoJo Siwa has addressed rumours that she is romantically involved with Chris Hughes after the pair grew close on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Dance Moms star, 21, and former Love Island contestant, 32, prompted speculation from fans over their tactile relationship throughout the competition. Siwa went on to break up with her partner, Kath Ebbs, 27, upon leaving the show.

In a 13-minute video uploaded to social media on Saturday (26 April), Siwa’s ex-partner claimed that the “Karma” singer had split up with her just hours after leaving the show, during the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party, with Hughes in the next room.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley alongside Hughes on Monday (28 April), Siwa said the Celebrity Big Brother house had made her realise things were “not great” in her relationship.

“I didn't want to air that out very publicly but there were countless things, where I was like that's not something I should be OK with or need to be OK with and I'm not happy,” she explained.

Speaking about her relationship’s abrupt end, Siwa said: “I knew as soon as I got out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes I needed to make…The first thing you want to do when you get out is exactly what you need to do in your life to make it as good as you can.

open image in gallery JoJo Siwa has spoken out about romance rumours with Chris Hughes after leaving the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house ( ITV )

“I think I realised just how not great things were but I was pretending they were great. It's been hard but it's been good and I'm very happy where I am now. I'm very grateful that I had you [Chris] in there for support and comfort.”

When Shepherd remarked on how swiftly Siwa had made the decision to end the relationship, she responded: “I'll be honest, that was not a plan. That was not an intention. That was not supposed to happen like that.

“Initially I was told that the wrap party was something they didn't want to attend and then about an hour into the wrap party they decided they wanted to.

“So I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before and then it just led to another, they asked me. ‘Am I happy?’ and I said, ‘No’. One thing led to another and that conversation did take place there.”

open image in gallery Hughes and Siwa raised eyebrows with their tactile relationship throughout the ITV competition ( ITV )

When pushed to define her relationship with Hughes, Siwa replied: “Obviously we're close, obviously we're tight.” Hughes described their bond as a “soulmate friendship”.

Shepherd then asked Siwa if she’d like her relationship with Hughes to be romantic, to which the singer responded: “He’s a great guy. It is platonic.

“We have a lot of fun. Life is life and I don’t know any future of anything but I’m really grateful for our bond and what we have and life will do what it will do.”

open image in gallery Siwa ended her relationship with her partner Kath Ebbs hours after the series ended at the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ wrap party ( Kath Ebbs )

Siwa announced that she is scheduled to return to the US in a matter of hours, with Hughes set to remain in London – a long-distance situation that the former Love Island star described as “heartbreak hotel”.

Meanwhile, Siwa’s ex-partner is also set to fly home from the UK after dubbing the contestant’s behaviour in the Celebrity Big Brother house as “emotional cheating” and “overstepping of boundaries”.

“In terms of Mr Christopher, I don't know,” they said. “I have opinions, I'm not gonna say them now. In terms of their relationship, that's their journey, enjoy. I don't know what the future of this situation holds.”