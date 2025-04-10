Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chris Hughes has been praised for defending JoJo Siwa against Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comments.

During Wednesday night’s episode (9 April), Oscar-nominated actor Rourke, 72, was given a formal warning by Big Brother after he made inappropriate sexual comments and used a homophobic slur directed at the 21-year-old Dance Moms star.

During the exchange, Siwa told Rourke that she is gay, to which he shouted across the courtyard: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” before saying he will “tie” her up. “That won’t happen,” Siwa replied calmly.

In an aside to fellow housemates, Rourke said he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick”, to which Siwa overhead and responded, “That’s homophobic if that’s your reasoning.” Rourke then announced he needed a cigarette, stating that he “needs a fag”. He then pointed at Siwa, saying, “I’m not talking to you.”

Hughes, who rose to fame on season three of Love Island in 2017, appeared to be the only housemate to step in and intervene, telling Rourke, “Mickey, you can’t say that.”

He sat beside Siwa, who broke down in tears, and hugged her as the other housemates appeared to look on. He told her: “Have a little cry, crying is my favourite therapy. Snuggle in. Have a good cry – that’s you getting your frustration out as well.”

When Rourke was given a warning by Big Brother in the diary room, he returned and tried to make amends with Siwa, insisting: “I didn’t say it out of meanness.”

Hughes then replied: “I understand you might have thought it would be uninsulting, but it’s the way it’s perceived on other people. JoJo was very upset earlier, bless her.”

open image in gallery Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ ( ITV )

Hughes has been praised for coming to Siwa’s defence, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “That was tough to watch but made me so proud to see how quick Chris called him out and was there for JoJo.”

Another person said: “This is how lesbians get treated in the outside world all the time btw, Jojo's experience is one I've been through so many times I've lost count,” adding: “To straight viewers watching: BE ALLIES. BE LIKE CHRIS. THIS BEHAVIOUR ISN'T ACCEPTABLE. CALL IT OUT.”

open image in gallery Chris Hughes comforting JoJo Siwa on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ ( ITV )

Another viewer praised Hughes for standing up for Siwa, writing: “We need to see straight men do this more when it comes to homophobia – it could mend many bridges, and help to make big changes. Simple decency can make difference.”

Another person questioned why Hughes was the “only one backing JoJo up” as “she’s 21 being bullied by an old man”.

“It’s crazy how several people heard what Mickey said but only Chris spoke up and defended JoJo,” said another.

It comes after Rourke faced criticism for “grabbing” and “ogling” at Big Brother host AJ Odudu during the launch episode of the programme on Monday night (7 April), in which Odudu told him, “Stop looking at me!”

open image in gallery JoJo Siwa on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ ( ITV )

Rourke’s behaviour episode has caused viewers to call for the actor to be axed from the series, with one person writing online: “He should be removed for this. It’s disturbing, particularly after how he was with AJ, too.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.”

“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.