AJ Odudu addresses Mickey Rourke’s inappropriate Celebrity Big Brother behaviour

AJ Odudu has addressed Mickey Rourke’s “disgusting” behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother.

The TV host has been supported after the Oscar-nominated star of The Wrestler, 72, “grabbed” and “ogled” her when he entered the house during Monday’s launch episode (7 April).

Viewers watched in fury as Rourke pulled Odudu close to him after giving her a twirl – and then proceeded to stare at her backside, prompting her to awkwardly tell him: “Stop looking at me!”

Odudu was praised for maintaining professionalism in the moment, with her co-host Will Best also commended for “protecting” her in the moment. Rourke, who is known for his unpredictable behaviour, is facing criticism.

Best managed to steer Rourke away from Odudu, telling him: “Careful, Mickey.”

When the pair wrapped up their interview, Rourke, who was supposed to enter the house, remained in place and, continuing to stare at Odudu, said: “I wanna stay with you.”

On aftershow Late & Live, Odudu reflected on the moment, which was brought up by comedian Alan Carr, who was on the show’s panel.

”Can we talk about Mickey Rourke looking at you? Wow his eyes. Find someone who looks at you the way Mickey looks at you. His tongue was hanging out.”

Odudu responded: “It literally was. I was like, “You can’t afford these feathers, Mickey, no!’”

The host was also praised for springing to action when Rourke refused to enter the house during the live episode. As the doors opened to let him into the London compound, he remained outside to shake hands with stray audience members.

Mickey Rourke ‘ogled’ AJ Odudu on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ ( Shutterstock for Big Brother )

But with the clock ticking until the show’s 10.30pm endtime, Odudu ran back onto the stage and directed him into the house.

The latest series is the second of celebrity versions to have aired since the reality show was rebooted by ITV in 2023.

David Potts was crowned last year’s winner, and the series became a hit for the channel thanks to the inclusion of Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

Housemates in the 2025 series include former child reality star Jojo Siwa, broadcaster Trisha Goddard, Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd and former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant.

Musician Chesney Hawkes, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and TV presenter Angellica Bell have also entered the house.