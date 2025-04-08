Mickey Rourke criticised for ‘disgusting’ behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother
Viewers were left uncomfortable by actor’s treatment of host AJ Odudu
Mickey Rourke has been criticised for “grabbing” and “ogling” AJ Odudu while entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.
On Monday (7 April), the latest crop of stars entering the compound were revealed as the second celebrity version of ITV’s reality series reboot launched.
Oscar-nominated Hollywood star Rourke was announced as the final housemate and his entrance left viewers feeling outraged due to his inappropriate treatment of presenter AJ Odudu.
After shaking her co-host Will Best’s hand, Rourke offered his hand to Odudu and gave her a twirl before pulling her close to his body. “Careful, Mickey,” Best could be heard saying.
Odudu laughed the moment off and, as she tried to engage him in conversation, he stared at her backside so much that Odudu told him: “Stop looking at me!”
When the pair tried to usher him into the house, he remained in place and, continuing to stare at Odudu, said: “I wanna stay with you.”
Odudu returned to host the second series of ITV’s rebooted celebrity version of the reality series alongside Will Best, and Oscar-nominated Hollywood star Rourke was announced.
On aftershow Late & Live, guest Alan Carr said: ‘”Can we talk about Mickey Rourke looking at you? Wow his eyes. Find someone who looks at you the way Mickey looks at you. His tongue was hanging out.”
Odudu responded: “It literally was. I was like, “You can’t afford these feathers Mickey, no!’”
Viewers were also left uncomfortable by the moment, with one writing: “Someone get some security for AJ from Mickey Rourke because what the hell was that????”
Another added: “Mickey Rourke is a weirdo and it was so uncomfortable watching him harass AJ on live TV. I liked how Will Best protected AJ throughout that segment.”
“How he treated AJ was totally unacceptable,” a separate viewer wrote on X/Twitter, with one more person stating: “And every woman just cringed in horror at Mickey Rourke ogling AJ like that.”
Ahead of Rourke’s entrance, which was leaked last week, The Independent’s Adam White wrote that the actor’s participation was “acutely depressing” as the Wrestler and Angel Heart actor has “a frustrating propensity for self-sabotage”.
In his entrance VT, he revealed that he is good friends with actor Ray Winstone, and said he advised him to “have fun” in the house.
Rourke joins housemates including former child reality star Jojo Siwa, broadcaster Trisha Goddard, Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd and former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant.
