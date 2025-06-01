Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has said TV host Chris Hughes feels like family, adding that her parents think the “absolute world” of him.

The two met in the Celebrity Big Brother house, growing close during their time on the reality show, claiming their relationship was “platonic”.

Since leaving the house, they have been seen together and recently shared photographs of the pair on Instagram that appeared to suggest they are in a relationship.

Siwa, 22, told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch: “She (Siwa’s mother) does love him. My parents think the absolute world of him and he and my dad are like best friends. Chris was actually telling me that yesterday they went to the spa together. They’re literally best friends.

“Mum absolutely adores him. I love watching her watch us because I’ve never seen my mum so happy.

“It feels like we’re a family. It feels like he’s been in my family for however many years. It feels like they just all get along as well as I do.

“I think there will definitely be a lot more time spent here, and I think from him as well, a lot more time spent over there, but we both have families, you know, on either end.”

Siwa’s comments about Hughes come less than a week after she told Andi Peters on ITV’s Lorraine that the two were not in a relationship. When it was suggested that Hughes was her boyfriend, Siwa responded, “No.”

Elsewhere Siwa told Sunday Brunch about her decision to join Celebrity Big Brother, she said: “I didn’t even question a yes or no. I knew it wasn’t even a question. It was an immediate yes.

“I think for me, growing up on reality TV, it almost feels like a little bit of home to me, and it just feels like it’s just fun.

“And right before I went in, I told my mom, I was like, I think this is gonna be the best thing I’ve ever done. And she’s like, what do you mean? And I was like, I don’t know, something tells me, like for my personal, like for my life, it feels like it’s gonna be the best thing I’ve ever done and by a landslide, it has been.

“Being on Big Brother you’re captured 24/7 so for people to just get to see the real me was something that I wasn’t sure how to share, essentially on my own, I guess I wasn’t brave enough to share it.”

The Celebrity Big Brother final saw Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd crowned the winner.

Siwa placed third on the ITV reality show while Hughes came sixth.

22-year-old Siwa is known for her songs “Karma” and “Guilty Pleasure”, which she released in 2024, while sports presenter Hughes, 32, appeared on the third season of the ITV reality series Love Island.