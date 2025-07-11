JoJo Siwa addresses pregnancy rumors amid relationship with Chris Hughes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JoJo Siwa has addressed rumors that she and her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, are having a baby.

The 22-year-old dancer poked fun at the speculation in a TikTok video posted Wednesday. In the clip, she twirled in a chair while lip-syncing her cover of Kim Carnes’s song, “Bette Davis Eyes.”

She proceeded to play a game of “Two Truth and a Lie,” with the text over the video reading: “1. I’ve never smoked a [cigarette]. 2. I’m pregnant. 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday.”

In the caption of the clip, which has more than 7 million views, she added: “Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie. Which is the lie?”

Rumors first began to swirl two weeks ago, after the Dance Moms alum shared a TikTok showing Hughes playfully rubbing her stomach with one finger.

Siwa and Hughes confirmed their relationship in June ( Instagram/@jojosiwa )

In the comments of the video, numerous fans speculated about her pregnancy.

Hughes and Siwa met during the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother UK, where they quickly formed a close friendship and sparked romance rumors.

The pair faced criticism at the time, since Siwa was in a relationship with Australian actor and DJ Kath Ebbs while filming. However, Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary, announced in April that the relationship had ended, claiming Siwa “dumped” them while they were at an afterparty for Celebrity Big Brother, with Hughes in the next room.

Although Siwa and Hughes initially denied being more than friends, they revealed in June that they’d taken their relationship to the next level.

“It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way,” Siwa told The Guardian in June.

She also hit back at speculation that her relationship is a “PR Stunt,” saying that she and Hughes have “a very genuine connection.”

“Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now,” she explained. “Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

Siwa has also made a few clarifications about her sexuality, since she used to self-identify as a lesbian.

“I think the most beautiful term now is queer,” she told E! News in June. “I think queer is an umbrella of, ‘Look, I'm just me.’ And I think the most beautiful thing about the LGBTQIA community is love is love. And that goes both ways.”