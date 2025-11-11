Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hailey Bieber has shared a rare inside look at her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber after years of rumored tension between the couple.

The beauty mogul, 28, opened up about learning how to deal with scrutiny over her relationship with the unpredictable singer, 31, as they raise their first son, Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024.

“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” Hailey explained in a GQ cover interview published Tuesday. “We both feel very protective of our son and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there.

“But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things.”

While Hailey revealed on a podcast last month that she and Justin plan to have more kids eventually, speculation over the couple’s future has been rampant since they were first married in 2018 due to concerns for Justin’s mental health.

open image in gallery Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018 ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Justin and Hailey Bieber have faced divorce rumors in recent months due to concerns over Justin's mental health ( Getty Images )

After skyrocketing to fame as a teen heartthrob, Justin raised eyebrows earlier this year when videos showed him smoking and dancing at Coachella. His colleagues and collaborators also shared their concerns forJustin in a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, leading Justin to issue a cryptic statement saying he wanted to work on his “anger issues.”

Divorce rumors also began circulating this year after Justin faced backlash over an Instagram post dedicated to the model following herVogue cover story.

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean,” Justin captioned the post of pictures from her photoshoot in May.

“For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection,” he added.

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

In that cover story, the Rhode founder said about navigating motherhood in the public eye: “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult. And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced and they’re this and they’re not happy’: It is such a mindf***. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”