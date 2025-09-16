Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber has been announced as a headliner for Coachella 2026, marking what will be his first major concert since he cancelled his Justice World Tour in 2022.

The Canadian star, 31, will be headlining alongside pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and Colombian singer Karol G at the two-weekend event.

Carpenter will headline both Fridays and Bieber the Saturdays, while Karol G will close the festival – which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California – on both weekends.

Among the other major names performing across the weekend are Ethel Cain, Teddy Swims, rock band The Strokes, PinkPantheress, SOMBR, pop star Addison Rae, Young Thug, FKA twigs, and UK rappers Little Simz and Central Cee.

Coachella 2026 will take place from 10-12 April and 17-19 April.

In 2022, Bieber cancelled the remaining shows of his 49-date Justice World Tour in order to focus on his health, after being diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

He told his fans that playing six live shows in Europe “took a real toll on me”, and made him realise that he needed to prioritise his recovery.

“I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” he said. “I’m going to be okay but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.”

open image in gallery Justin Bieber will headline Coachella 2026 ( Getty )

The “Peaches” singer has largely avoided live performances since, with the exception of the pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest family, and Radhika Merchant, in July last year. The six-day event was described as India’s “wedding of the year”.

He also made a surprise onstage appearance in May this year during SZA’s set at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for a rendition of their collaboration “Snooze”.

Bieber’s Coachella announcement comes shortly after he surprise-released two albums, Swag and Swag II, which arrived within weeks of one another.

Reviewing the first Swag for The Independent, critic Adam White suggested it was “an unfortunate insight into a man who seems awkwardly caught between sex, God and self-pity”.

Meanwhile, Carpenter recently shared her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, which received three stars from The Independent for “some incredible highs, but too much that feels like a first draft”.

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter will headline Coachella after releasing her latest album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ ( Getty )

“Carpenter is above all a brilliant aesthete, her videos and album artwork uniformly inspired,” White said. “And, yes, I’m including in that Man’s Best Friend’s undeniably attention-grabbing cover art, even if the sight of Carpenter crawling on her knees for a faceless man grabbing at her hair suggests a level of sonic provocation that the album itself couldn’t possibly live up to. Still, it’s hard to deny that she’s a pop star worth investing in.”

YouTube is returning as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends, meaning fans who don’t manage to get their hands on tickets should be able to tune in from home.

Tickets for Coachella 2026 will go on sale on Friday 19 September at 11am PT (7pm BST). Registration is open now.