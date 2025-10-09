Justin Bieber has sarcastic response for mom Pattie after she prays for his ‘healing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber’s complex dynamic with his mother, Pattie Mallette, was highlighted this week in his sarcastic response to his mother’s social media prayer for his healing.

Mallette, 50, posted a lengthy message to Instagram in late September about Bieber, alongside a series of photos. In the caption, she addressed her religious faith and asked the “Holy Spirit” to surround her son with “TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION,” as well as “HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind, and body.”

“Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord,” she wrote. “Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree.”

Weeks later, Bieber finally responded to his mom’s post in the comments, but with a sarcastic remark.

“Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong,” he commented earlier this week.

Justin Bieber quips about ‘only healing’ he needs after mom shares cryptic post ( Getty Images )

It’s unclear why Malette was sharing this public prayer for her son and what she was referring to in her post. However, only two days before that, Bieber posted about religion on Instagram, sharing several screenshots of texts, including different mantras, that helped him navigate being in the public eye.

“Jesus teaches that our effort is simply a response. To being gifted life and forgiveness,” the “Baby” singer wrote in the caption. “Jesus becomes the prize. And growth becomes something you desire because of the grace we have received.”

Bieber — married to Hailey Bieber with whom he shares son Jack Blues — and his mom have had a complex relationship over the years. They were estranged from 2013 to 2015, when Bieber’s behavior, including being found guilty of assault and careless driving in Canada, was making headlines.

In 2015, Bieber spoke to Billboard about his estrangement from his mother, saying their connection was “pretty nonexisting.”

“I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust,” he said at the time. “She’s living in Hawaii now, so it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

Though the pair reunited in 2018, they reportedly have not been as close as they previously were. At the time of their reconciliation, Mallette shared a photo of her and her son hugging on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” she wrote in the caption. “I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold.”