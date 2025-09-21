Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, has praised his daughter’s business success amid speculation of a family rift.

During Tuesday’s episode of Tori Spelling’s misSpelling podcast, The Usual Suspects actor — who shares Bieber and 32-year-old daughter Alaia with his wife, Kennya Baldwin — gushed over the success Bieber achieved with her beauty brand Rhode, which launched in Sephora stores earlier this month.

“I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible,” he said on the podcast. “But in this day and age, it’s not impossible. Young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the internet, in ways that are very sketchy. So God bless her.”

In addition to Rhode making its way to Sephora, the brand was also acquired by cosmetics brand e.l.f. in May in a deal worth a reported $1 billion.

e.l.f. Beauty had agreed to pay Rhode $800 million at closing, but could fork out another $200 million depending on the brand’s growth over the next three years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

‘I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible,’ Baldwin said about his daughter ( Getty Images )

Bieber, 28, will remain with the company as the founder and will also serve as Rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation. She’ll be a strategic adviser to the combined companies as well.

“We can’t wait to bring Rhode to more faces, places and spaces,” she said in a statement at the time announcing the sale.

Her father’s comments about her came over one year after Bieber revealed she was not as close with her family as she used to be.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” Bieber said in an interview with W magazine in July 2024.

The Rhode founder has been married to singer Justin Bieber since 2018, and the two share a one-year-old son named Jack Blues Bieber.

“But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories,” she added. “Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different.”

Baldwin had then seemingly responded to his daughter's quotes with a cryptic Instagram post that same month.

He shared a video while driving in which he turns to the camera and says, “I love you.”

“Today, staying positive is a choice !! so I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness. Finally if anyone hasn’t told you today, I LOVE YOU,” he captioned the post at the time.