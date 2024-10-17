Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Stephen Baldwin has applauded his daughter Hailey Bieber for the way she’s supported her husband, Justin Bieber.

The 58-year-old actor made the sweet remark about the famous couple – who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, this summer – during an interview with the Daily Mail, published on October 17. According to Baldwin, Hailey has continued to be there for her husband throughout their relationship and the pair are enjoying life together.

“I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive,” he said. “Their happiness and their wellbeing and their health is more obviously now better than ever.”

Baldwin also claimed that parenthood has been “very relaxed” for Justin and Hailey. However, they are currently keeping their child out of the spotlight.

“They’re just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack and we’re just getting ready to watch him come out on the world here, come out on the scene,” the actor added, before noting that he’s offered to babysit his grandchild.

”Sometimes grandpa can clean up. You know what I’m saying?” he continued.

Baldwin also said he got to know the “Peaches” singer before he and Hailey tied the knot in 2018.

Stephen Baldwin praised Hailey Bieber for helping husband Justin ‘survive’ ( Getty Images )

“Look early on meeting Justin, getting to know him, I hung out with him a bit before I said he could marry my daughter,” Baldwin explained. “But one of the simple things I told them was, ‘You decide your normal…You decide... You and Hailey will decide your normal.’”

He added about the pair: “They know what they’re doing. And baby Jack is here. We are excited.”

When Justin and Hailey first announced the arrival of their baby, their family was quick to send messages of support and happiness online. “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK,” the “Lonely” singer’s mother, Pattie Mallette, wrote on X in August.

In response to Mallette’s message on X, Hailey’s father commented: “Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Leading up to her pregnancy, the Rhode Beauty founder opened up about her famous family during a July interview with W Magazine. Hailey’s uncle is 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin.

“Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different,” she explained. “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

During the interview, she also opened up about how long she kept her pregnancy hidden from the public, noting that when she announced she was expecting in May, she was already six months pregnant.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she said. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

On August 23, Justin first announced his child’s arrival, sharing a picture of the baby’s foot. “Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” he wrote in the caption.

The couple picked their son’s moniker to honor a long-standing family tradition of keeping the initials, “JB.” The 30-year-old’s father, Jeremy Bieber, follows the custom, as does his 16-year-old half-sister Jazmyn, and his 14-year-old half-brother, Jaxon.