Justin and Hailey Bieber announce birth of baby boy and reveal name

Justin Bieber has revealed that his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin), has given birth to the couple’s first child.

The singer, 30, posted a photo of a baby's foot Friday on Instagram, revealing the child's name as Jack Blues Bieber.

“Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” the pop star wrote.

Hailey, 27, then reshared the post on Instagram Stories and added a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji.

Pattie Mallette, Justin’s mother, tweeted: “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, then shared Mallette’s tweet and added: “Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

At the time of writing, Justin’s post had already received more than 7.7 million likes on Instagram, with thousands of his fans posting well-wishes and congratulations in the comments section.

It's not clear when the baby was born. A representative for Hailey Bieber told The Associated Press on Friday night that no further details were available.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in May via Instagram posts on their respective pages from an intimate vow renewal ceremony.

open image in gallery ( Justin Bieber/Instagram )

The videos and photos show the model, who also founded the skincare brand Rhode, wearing a form-fitting white dress that showed off her baby bump.

The AP confirmed Bieber was just over six months pregnant at the time of the announcement.

Since the pregnancy announcement, the couple have each shared photos together and of Hailey Bieber that displayed the model’s baby bump, including a campaign for the Rhode skincare line.

The Biebers married in November 2018, which they also announced through an Instagram post.

The singer posted a photo of the duo with the caption, “My wife is awesome.” His wife followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”

open image in gallery Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child ( AFP via Getty Images )

The couple dated for about a month before tying the knot.

Last month, Hailey explained that she was able to keep the first six months of her pregnancy a secret because she “stayed small for a long time”.

“I didn’t have a belly really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it,” she said in an interview with W Magazine.

The Rhode founder said that she “probably could have hid it until the end” but “didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly.

“I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good,” she said. “I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Justin Bieber rose to fame as a teenager and went on to become a Grammy-winning artist with a string of hit singles, including “Sorry”, “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean?”.

His latest album, Justice, was released in 2021.