Justin and Hailey Bieber have finally welcomed their baby boy.

The excited couple announced the birth of their first child on Instagram with a snapshot of his little foot wrapped in a fuzzy blanket. “WELCOME HOME. Jack Blues Bieber,” the “Lonely” singer said in his August 24 post, which his wife of four years reposted on her story.

Justin and Hailey picked their son’s moniker to honor a long-standing family tradition of keeping the initials, “JB.” The 30-year-old’s father, Jeremy Bieber, follows the custom, as does his 16-year-old half-sister Jazmyn and his 14-year-old half-brother Jaxon. However, Justin’s two other siblings – his stepsister Allie, 17, and his half-sister Bay, five – have names that don’t follow suit.

According to a People report, the initials “JB” have been kept far past Justin’s immediate family to include generations of Biebers. Though the pair didn’t have to continue the tradition, they chose to do so with their firstborn as Justin’s dad did with him. What’s more, the “Never Say Never” vocalist named Jack after his father’s middle name.

Justin has openly talked about how important family is to him for years, mentioning he wanted to start one of his own with Hailey in 2021. In Our World, the artist’s introspective documentary following his rise to stardom, one clip of him and the Rhode Skin founder at home exposes Justin for mentioning his desire for Hailey to “squish out a nugget.”

“By the end of 2021?” the beauty mogul clarified, to which Justin responded: “Maybe we start trying.”

The “One Time” creator saw his dream in sight earlier this year when Hailey found out she was pregnant. In May, the A-list duo revealed their big news in a joint post on Instagram.

Black-and-white footage of the Biebers renewing their vows in a green field was shared online on May 9. Hailey was seen cradling her belly in a long, white lace dress with matching fabric wrapped around her head. Justin was captured taking pictures of his partner as she pushed out her baby bump. The AP reported that the fashion icon was six months pregnant when the photos were taken.

Friends and family members rushed to the comments, congratulating them on their news and praising their bond.

Next to a heart emoji, Kourtney Kardashian wrote: “Blessing.”

“I’m so so so happy for you guys,” Ariana Greenblatt said, while Khloe Kardashian added: “I love you guys!!!!!!! I am so so so happy for you both!!! We are all soooo excited for baby!!!!”

Fans filled the post with shocked messages about how far along Hailey was, admitting they couldn’t believe she was able to hide the pregnancy for as long as she did.

Speaking to W Magazinein July, Hailey confessed she could conceal her baby bump easily for the first six months because she “stayed small for a long time.”

As of now, the details of Jack Bieber’s birth have not yet been revealed, and a representative for Hailey told the Associated Press that no other specifics could be shared.