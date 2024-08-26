Support truly

Stephen Baldwin is over the moon about his newest grandchild, baby Bieber.

On August 23, Hailey and Justin Bieber announced the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, and their family was ecstatic.

“CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK,” the “Lonely” singer’s mom, Pattie Mallette, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Not long after, the Rhode Skin founder’s father took to social media, congratulating the new parents and praising the expansion of their family. In response to Mallette’s message on X, Baldwin, 58, commented: “Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Justin’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, penned a short but sweet remark online. “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the 49-year-old first-time grandfather tweeted.

The happy couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – honored Jeremy by naming their son after his middle name. What’s more, Justin and Hailey continued a long-standing Bieber tradition by giving Jack the initials “JB.” Justin’s 16-year-old half-sister Jazmyn and his 14-year-old half-brother Jaxon follow the family custom, too, with generations of Biebers before them.

The 30-year-old music artist posted a sneak preview of his son on Instagram, snapping a picture of his tiny foot wrapped in a fuzzy blanket. In the photo, Hailey’s fingernail could be seen grabbing onto the back of Jack’s foot. According to the beauty mogul’s manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, Justin not only picked the French tip design for Hailey’s nails in their son’s debut photo but he’s been selecting her nail styles for a while.

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately,” Ganzorigt told Vogue.

The Grammy winner’s desire to choose his wife’s nail design comes as no surprise as the pair are well-versed in the fashion industry. While Hailey follows a quiet luxury style, Justin opts for streetwear, juxtaposing each other’s fashion on sidewalks and red carpets.

Justin and Hailey first met in 2009 when Stephen introduced them backstage on The Today Show. The pair remained friends for years while the “Baby” singer navigated his romantic relationship with Selena Gomez.

Then, in 2016, after Justin and Gomez split, the singer went public with Hailey, hard launching their relationship with a cheeky photo on Instagram. But their romance was short-lived and considered “casual.” The duo seemed hot and cold until news of their engagement broke in 2018.

This year, while celebrating six years of marriage with an intimate vow renewal, the Biebers broke the news they were expecting. On May 9, Hailey and Justin posted their reveal on Instagram with footage of Hailey in a white lace gown, cradling her baby bump.