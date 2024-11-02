Justin and Hailey Bieber share first family photo with two-month-old son Jack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Justin and Hailey Bieber have shared their first family photo with their two-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child on 22 August this year.

In the Instagram photo posted for Halloween, Justin is holding Jack, who is swaddled in a pink robe.

Model Hailey, 27, has a Kim Possible get-up with green cargo bottoms, a black turtleneck, gloves and red hair.

“Baby” singer Justin, 30, can be seen dressed as Ron Stoppable, Kim’s best friend in the cartoon.

The couple picked their son’s name in keeping with a long-standing family tradition of keeping the initials, “JB.” Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, follows the custom, as does his 16-year-old half-sister Jazmyn, and his 14-year-old half-brother, Jaxon.

Hailey and Justin met for the first time at one of Justin’s Today show appearances in 2009, and got together following his on-off relationship with actor Selena Gomez.

They have both struggled with health issues over the years. Justin has been candid with fans about his ongoing health journey after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve.

Hailey also experienced her own health scare after she was was treated in hospital in March 2022 due to “stroke-like symptoms” and underwent a procedure to close a hole in her heart.

Doctors later discovered that she had experienced a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke, due to a blood clot in her brain.

Speaking about both of their health issues on Good Morning America, Hailey said that the experience allowed them to be “upfront” with each other and brought them “a lot closer”.

“Going through this together, you’re being there for each other and supporting each other and there’s just something that really bonds you through these times,” she said.

“So that’s what I think is the silver lining in these crazy times.”

Last month, Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin – the brother of Alec Baldwin – praised his daughter for the way she’s supported her husband.

He said: “I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive. Their happiness and their wellbeing and their health is more obviously now better than ever.”