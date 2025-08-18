Hailey Bieber hilariously comments on husband Justin and Kendall Jenner’s viral photo
‘This man posted up with everybody but his wife,’ one Instagram user wrote about the photo
Hailey Bieber has jokingly weighed in on her husband Justin Bieber’s viral Instagram photo with Kendall Jenner.
On Saturday, the “Sorry” singer share an image of himself on Instagram alongside his friends while at a dive bar in Los Angeles.
One of the photos showed Justin next to Jenner as she was appearing to whisper into his ear to tell him something. Many fans were quick to turn to the comments section, thinking that The Kardashians was getting a bit too up close and personal with the Rhode founder’s husband.
“This man posted up with everybody but his wife,” one commenter read, while another commenter agreed, writing, “Kendall is always too close to somebodies man.”
Other commenters joked about how the internet and media would react to the photo. “I can smell the comments before opening it,” one person wrote in the comments.
“The internet’s not gonna like this post,” another comment read.
However, Hailey then commented on the Instagram post, which seemed to indicate that she was at the dive bar too. “It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands,” she wrote underneath her husband’s social media post.
As of Sunday afternoon, her comment had received over 200,000 likes, with the model even chiming in to respond, “God forbid I’m a visual storyteller.”
This isn’t the first time Hailey and her husband have gained attention from a social media post. Earlier this summer, the Rhode founder sparked attention from fans after they noticed an edit she made to one of her Instagram posts.
In June, she posted a series of photos to celebrate the beginning of the summer months, including herself in a bikini and on the beach. She initially captioned the photo “lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long,” according to fans, but it has since been changed.
Marked as having been edited, the caption now reads, “lemon drop martinis all summer long.”
Some fans acknowledged the change in the caption in the comments section, questioning why Hailey deleted the line about going to therapy.
“Wait didn’t this post just say ‘therapy and lemon drop martinis all day long’? Am I now hallucinating insta posts?” one commenter wrote.
Hailey’s post at the time came amid constant scrutiny of her husband Justin and the state of his mental health.
In April, TMZ claimed that Justin’s former business partner, Ryan Good, was concerned the star’s place of worship, Churchome in Beverly Hills, had become a cult.
More recently, Justin faced backlash over an Instagram post dedicated to his wife.
In May, the 31-year-old singer congratulated his wife, Hailey, on her monumental Vogue cover story with an Instagram post.
Alongside a couple of screenshots of her cover shoot, Justin wrote: “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue.
“Yikes I know, so mean,” he acknowledged, explaining: “For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even.
“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection,” he added.
“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”
While the Grammy-winning “Love Yourself” artist’s post was meant to be celebratory, many found his caption bizarre and vaguely insulting.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments