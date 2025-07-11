Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber has surprise-released his seventh studio album, Swag, just a day after he first began teasing the project.

The new music marks the pop star’s first full-length studio album since 2021’s Justice.

The 21-track LP features production by Bieber himself, in collaboration with Daniel Caesar, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin and more.

A press release for the project said it had been inspired by Bieber’s “devotion as a husband and father, this new era of music has fuelled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet”.

A new photo accompanying the release shows Bieber holding his young son, Jack, aloft.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. “ALL I CAN TAKE”

2. “DAISIES”

3. “YUKON”

4. “GO BABY”

5. “THINGS YOU DO”

6. “BUTTERFLIES”

7. “WAY IT IS”

8. “FIRST PLACE”

9. “SOULFUL”

10. “WALKING AWAY”

11. “GLORY VOICE MEMO”

12. “DEVOTION”

13. “DADZ LOVE”

14. “THERAPY SESSION”

15. “SWEET SPOT”

16. “STANDING ON BUSINESS”

17. “405”

18. “SWAG”

19. “ZUMA HOUSE”

20. “TOO LONG”

21. “FORGIVENESS”

The album arrives after a billboard showing the word “swag” was spotted Thursday in Iceland, where he was rumoured to have travelled in April to finish the new album. An identical billboard has since been seen in Los Angeles and New York City’s Time Square.

In recent months, Bieber has been hosting “jam sessions” at his LA home with guests including his longtime DJ Tay James, music producer HARV, Australian singer Eddie Benjamin, and SZA collaborator Carter Lang.

Justin Bieber in a new photo featuring his son, Jack ( Renell Medrano )

Since his last album, Bieber became a father for the first time with wife Hailey Bieber, who gave birth to their son, Jack, in August 2024.

He also split with his longtime music manager, Scooter Braun, who earlier this year admitted he feels “a lot of guilt” toward the young artists he previously managed.

The “Peaches” hitmaker was just 13 when he was first discovered on YouTube by Braun, who subsequently signed him to RBMG Records in 2008. The following year, he released his debut single, “One Time,” which became a hit ahead of the release of his first studio album, My World 2.0, in 2010.

In recent months, fans have grown concerned over Bieber’s health after photos emerged of the singer looking exhausted.

The “Baby” singer previously struggled with drug dependency, revealing in 2020 that he would “start his day” with ecstasy pills and cannabis joints at the height of his addiction.

In February, a spokesperson for the singer rebuked the “exhausting and pitiful” rumours, insisting that Bieber is “in one of the best places of his life” and that the images of him with dark circles under his eyes were a result of him working hard on new music.

“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” the representative said. They added the past year had been “transformative” for Bieber, who “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

In May, Bieber appeared to hit back at further rumours surrounding his marriage, following tabloid claims that their relationship was “in trouble”.

“I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life,” he told Vogue in May, “but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”