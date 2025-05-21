Justin Bieber quietly walks back shady comments about wife Hailey’s Vogue cover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber has taken fan advice and quietly edited the Instagram caption of his recent post about his wife, Hailey’s, Vogue cover.

The 31-year-old “Baby” hitmaker had originally congratulated his wife on her momentous achievement in a bizarrely confessional message that many users had interpreted as vaguely insulting.

Alongside a couple of screenshots of her cover shoot, Justin initially wrote Tuesday: “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue.

“Yikes I know, so mean,” he acknowledged, explaining: “For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even.

“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection,” he added.

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

open image in gallery Justin Bieber originally celebrated his wife's Vogue cover shoot in a vaguely insulting Instagram post ( justinbieber/Instagram )

Justin has since replaced his caption with a series of emojis, including a shrugging, pointing finger, hand heart and tears of joy emoji.

The Grammy-winning artist’s new caption comes hours after he faced backlash from fans, begging him to change it.

Many fans have taken note of the reworked message, with one commenting: “The caption change is crazy.”

“Not him changing the caption,” a second noted.

open image in gallery Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Justin’s representative did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

In her Vogue cover story, Hailey, who’s been married to Justin since 2018, addressed the media circus that regularly takes aim at their relationship.

“There’s a new headline every two days that makes no sense,” the Rhode founder said.

Addressing one particular headline that claimed the couple were planning to leave the U.S., Hailey confirmed: “There’s no leaving LA for us. We love it here.”

Last August, the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Jack.

Still, in recent months, divorce rumors have begun to circulate, with reports claiming that their marriage is “falling apart.” However, the two have remained steadfast in the wake of the falsities.

“I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life,” Justin told Vogue in an email, “but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”

Hailey previously hit out at the speculations in a July 2024 interview with W Magazine, saying: “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”