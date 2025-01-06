Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The 2025 Golden Globes are officially here and the fashion that comes with it.

Awards season is underway with the 82nd annual Globes ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles where the best of the best in film and television will be honored.

Last year, the unofficial dress code seemed to thread the needle between old Hollywood and contemporary style with several A-listers sporting see-through garb and sequins galore. Others kept things chic and classy with classic tuxedos and all-black ensembles.

Similar to this year’s luxurious Golden Globes gift bag, the red carpet was a parade of extravagant fashion with sprinkles of rose gold, burnt orange, and hot pink. Modest necklines were met with voluminous satin skirts in strapless gowns straight from the runway and stunning archival wear.

These are the best dressed from the 2025 Golden Globes:

Zendaya

open image in gallery Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton ( Getty Images )

Zendaya looked to be the picture of old Hollywood glamour outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel in a burnt orange gown and matching pointed-toe pumps.

Cynthia Erivo

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo arrives in a black and white floral dress to the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

Cynthia Erivo stepped out on the red carpet in a sparkly black and white dress with a short angular skirt layered on top of a longer one. The Broadway star’s floral print dress complimented her role inWicked as Elphaba.

Ariana Grande

open image in gallery Ariana Grande wears a 1966 Givenchy archive dress to the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

Ariana Grande teamed with her stylist Mimi Cuttrell to pull a 1966 Givenchy archive gown. The artist’s pale yellow dress with encrusted crystals paired perfectly with short white opera gloves and a sophisticated ponytail.

Demi Moore

open image in gallery Demi Moore on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in a gold gown with silver details ( Getty Images )

Nominated for her performance in The Substance, Demi Moore celebrated the glamorous night in a long gold gown cut with a silver shimmery streak from the neckline to her hip. Moore’s signature black hair fell effortlessly down her side as she posed for the camera.

Kristen Bell

open image in gallery Kristen Bell dons a rose gold gown on the Golden Globes red carpet ( Getty Images )

The Nobody Wants This actor donned a delicate shimmery rose gold dress that caught the light as she moved along the carpet. The top of Bell’s elegant gown was complete with a round neckline, tight bodice, and short skirt covering her hips.

Eddie Redmayne

open image in gallery Eddie Redmayne wears a checkered suit to the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

Eddie Redmayne stepped out on the red carpet in a black and white checkered suit layered over a cream-colored shirt with a murray hill collar.

Adam Brody

open image in gallery Adam Brody arrives in a forest green tuxedo to the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

The first-time Golden Globes nominee arrived in a forest green tuxedo embellised with a white rose. Brody is nominated for his role in the hit Netflix show, Nobody Wants This.

Kerry Washington

open image in gallery Kerry Washington arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes in a pink Balenciaga gown ( Getty Images )

Kerry Washington stepped out in a ruched hot pink dress with long black opera gloves.

The 47-year-old actress’ floor-length gown is made by Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia.