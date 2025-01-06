Golden Globes 2025 live updates: Emilia Pérez closes out night with surprise win as The Brutalist and Shogun dominate
Comedian Nikki Glaser earned a warm reception in a room of stars including Glen Powell, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie and Zendaya
The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony is underway. British stars including Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Cynthia Erivo and Kate Winslet are competing for top prizes alongside Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Colman Domingo.
The nominees were announced on December 9: the divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leads the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominates the TV categories.
Other films in contention for trophies include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere.
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.
Emilia Pérez closes out the night with shock win
Netflix’s Emilia Pérez was the surprise victor in the Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy category.
Wicked was expected to win award over competition from Anora, Challengers, A Real Pain andThe Substance.
“This is a very tricky category to call,” wrote The Independent’s Adam White ahead of the ceremony. “Will the Globes go for Wicked, if only because it made so much money? Or will they go for The Substance, a surreal and gonzo piece of Eurotrash with A-list American stars, even if it’s not really a comedy? It’s certainly less funny than the not exactly laugh-out-loud Challengers, which walks over the rest of the films in this category in terms of sheer spectacle and fun.
“Why isn’t the thrilling Zendaya love triangle movie sweeping Oscar season? Putting that complaint aside, though, our money is on Wicked.”
Seth Rogen says what everyone’s thinking
Seth Rogen voiced a complaint about the new camera angles at the 2025 Golden Globes.
“Hello,” Rogen said, addressing the room. “I wanna start by saying this whole angled camera thing is very weird. It’s inelegant, it’s strange.
“This whole half of the room can see my bald spot; I would’ve filled that in,” he quipped, pointing to the audience behind him. “I said no, and I regret that now completely.”
Rogen’s note was praised by viewers on X/Twitter, with one lauding him for “finally calling out the awkward camera angles I’ve been complaining about all night.”
Rogen and Catherine O’Hara presented the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series
Adrien Brody wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama for ‘The Brutalist'
In what many predict will set the tone for the Oscars, Adrien Brody has picked up his first award of the season for The Brutalist.
The Independent’s Louis Chilton predicted that Timothée Chalamet would win for his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, but that Brody should win for his work in The Brutalist.
“There’s no clear favourite in this strong category, but I’m going to plump for Chalamet — you’d be a fool to bet against a glossy music biopic at an event like this,” he wrote.
“His turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown has drawn no small amount of praise. But it’s Brody’s breathtaking comeback in The Brutalist, playing a troubled Jewish-Hungarian architect who immigrates to America, that most deserves this award.”
Fernanda Torres becomes the first Brazilian to win Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama at the Golden Globes
Fernanda Torres makes history with her win for I’m Still Here, beating out competition from heavyweights Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) and Kate Winslet.
The Independent’s Adam White predicted Kidman would win what was supposed to be a dead heat between her and Jolie. “This feels a bit like a two-horse race between Jolie and Kidman: two glamorous veterans long adored by Globes voters and doing their best work in years,” he wrote. “But we give the edge to Kidman for her provocative and daring performance as a sexually restless tech CEO embroiled in a BDSM love affair.”
‘Baby Reindeer’ wins Best Limited Series
Richard Gadd accepted the award for Best Limited Series for his controversial, autobiographical series Baby Reindeer.
The Independent’s Louis Chilton predicted the Netflix show would reign victorious, writing: “Since the initial blizzard of popularity and glowing reviews, comedian Richard Gadd’s autobiographical miniseries has been caught in a maelstrom of controversy. (The woman claiming to have inspired the character of Martha, Gadd’s obsessed stalker, is currently suing Netflix for defamation.)
“It’s all rather messy, but Baby Reindeer’s willingness to embrace messiness — to indulge complicated moral grey areas without simplifying or euphemising — is one of its very finest qualities. It makes all the other nominees here look rather tame and straightforward by comparison.”
Demi Moore shares hurtful comment that ‘corroded’ her for 30 years in Golden Globe winner speech
The Hollywood star won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance, the French body horror sleeper hit that had cinemagoers running for the doors.
“I’ve been doing this a long time — like over 45 years — and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she told the crowd, before opening up about the fact she considered quitting the industry before being cast in The Substance.
“30 years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”
Moore said this thought “corroded” her to the extent that she “thought a couple of years ago that maybe this was it, maybe Iwas complete, that I had done what I was supposed to do”.
The actor said she was “at a low point” when the script for The Substance, written by Coralie Fargeat, found its way to her. “The universe told me, ‘You are not done,’” Moore said.
Moore opened up about her struggles during rousing acceptance speech
Video: Demi Moore chokes up at first-ever Golden Globes win for The Substance
Nikki Glaser wins fans on social media with ‘masterclass’ hosting performance
Viewers are heaping praise on host Nikki Glaser for her hilarious but restrained jokes about the celebrities in the room.
“Caught Nikki Glazer’s #GoldenGlobes monologue online. She has the right energy and perspective. She’s not afraid of the stars but doesn’t hate them. She’s not one of them so she can make fun of them but not destroy them. Also she put in the effort and worked hard at it unlike others in the past,” wrote one person.
“Clapped for Nikki Glazer in my living room after the ‘hardest working actors in show business - and by that I mean your servers’ bit,” wrote another.
“From Disasterclass to Masterclass,” said a third, referencing Jo Koy’s widely mocked hosting job last year.
Brady Corbet wins Best Director — Motion Picture and sends his condolences to Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena’s families
The Brutalist director Brady Corbet said his heart was with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena’s family after the late director was found dead last week, aged 47.
Plaza’s representatives said in a statement: “The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time.”
Fans think Zendaya might be engaged...
Zendaya arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes with a massive diamond ring on her ring finger. The 28-year-old has been dating Tom Holland for four years.
Outside The Beverly Hilton hotel, Zendaya posed in front of the cameras, flashing an oval diamond set on a thin gold band. There is no word on whether the ring could be for an engagement — and possible future wedding — but it was spotted by cameras and social media users.
Zendaya stunned in a burnt orange gown on the red carpet
