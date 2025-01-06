Golden Globes 2025: Most daring looks on the red carpet
All the most eclectic outfits on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet
The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet is officially underway.
Stars are arriving outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 82nd annual ceremony in lush couture and shimmery designer garb, kicking off awards season in style.
Every year, celebrities collaborate with designers and stylists to create one-of-a-kind outfits or pull from elite archives. However, not everyone manages to hit the sartorial mark...
Last year, most A-listers kept things toned-down and modest with only a few donning more gregarious outfits such as Natasha Lyonne in custom Schiaparelli and Barry Keoghan in checkered pants and a cropped jacket.
These are the most daring looks from the 2025 Golden Globes.
You can also follow along with all of the latest updates from the Golden Globes live with us here. Click here to see our list of the best dressed.
Glenn Close
The 77-year-old actor opted for an embellished black velvet gown with scribbled white writing stitched throughout.
Andrew Scott
The 48-year-old Irish actor took a risk and wore a bright blue suit with a matching tie and slicked-back hairdo.
Cate Blanchett
The 55-year-old actor arrived on the red carpet in a recycled yellow-gold, floor-length dress with crystals decorating the tops of her shoulders like a coat of armour.
Blanchett previously wore the Louis Vuitton gown at the Cannes Film Festival.
Matty Matheson
Matheson stepped out in funky, Western-esque suiting complete with a bolo tie and loafers with stitched stars over the top.
