Independent
Voices
Erika Kirk prayed she was pregnant with third child when husband Charlie was killed

Widow says she and Charlie Kirk planned to have four kids together

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Monday 24 November 2025 11:18 EST
Erika Kirk says she has never watched Charlie’s assassination video and never will

Erika Kirk has revealed she was “praying to God” that she was pregnant when her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was assassinated in September.

“We wanted to have four,” Kirk, 37, said in an interview with Megyn Kelly that aired Monday. “And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.”

The couple, who had a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son together, were “really excited to just expand our family,” Kirk said.

“I was like, ‘Oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe,’” she added.

More to follow...

