Megyn Kelly has claimed that Erika Kirk, widow of the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was left “genuinely rattled” by a tongue-in-cheek article by a journalist claiming to have paid a witch to place a curse on her late husband.

The story was published by the feminist publication Jezebel on September 8 – two days before Kirk, 31, was shot dead by a rooftop sniper while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah – without attribution to a particular writer.

Jezebel took the story down once news of Kirk’s murder broke and issued a statement denouncing political violence, but, according to Kelly, not before the Kirks had learned of its contents and been distressed by it.

open image in gallery Megyn Kelly attacks Jezebel for running an article about casting a malign spell on Charlie Kirk two days before his death on her SiriusXM show on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 ( The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM )

The former Fox News anchor said on her SiriusXM show on Tuesday that she had “wrestled” with whether to address the “out of left field” story but ultimately decided to proceed in the interest of serving up “public censure.”

Recapping the article in detail in a tone of seething contempt, particularly when required to pronounce the “disgusting” publication’s name, Kelly explained that the author had reached out to several self-identifying witches via the e-commerce platform Etsy about the possibility of hiring them to place a hex on the Turning Point USA founder.

They did so, they explained, in the hope of punishing the “far-right misogynist with a bad haircut” for what they considered to be his “years of regressive rhetoric.”

“I want to make it clear, I’m not calling on dark forces to cause him harm,” the author of the piece wrote.

“I just want him to wake up every morning with an inexplicable zit. I want his podcast microphone to malfunction every time he hits record. I want his blue blazers to suddenly all be one size too small. I want one of his socks to be always sliding down his foot. I want his thumb to grow too big to tweet. To ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven would be my life’s greatest joy.”

Kelly cut to an archive clip of one Father Mike Schmitz testifying to Christians’ sincere belief in the existence of evil, before declaring: “You’re playing with fire, messing with this stuff. There actually are demons in this world.

open image in gallery Kelly warned her viewers against summoning demons, suggested Jezebel close down and urged Etsy to get back to arts and crafts retail ( The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM )

“Calling up the spirit world, in particular the Devil’s spirit world, can actually have real-world consequences. It’s not something to mess with. Many Christians believe this. This is dangerous. It’s not a game. It’s literally evil.”

Finally revealing her reason for revisiting the matter two weeks on from Kirk’s assassination, she said: “This is what I want you all, and the people at Jezebel and Etsy, to know.

“Erika and Charlie Kirk heard about these curses, and that news genuinely rattled Erika, in particular. She knew Christian teaching on the subject, she loved Charlie, absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had culled up.”

Erika Kirk is well-known in conservative circles for her devout Christian faith, having run the BIBLE365 ministry program and PROCLAIM, a faith-inspired clothing brand. According to her official website, she is also currently studying for her doctorate in Bible Studies at Liberty University.

The widow publicly “forgave” Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in her husband’s killing, at a public memorial service in Arizona on Sunday, attracting praise for her compassion, most recently from the returning late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who called it “a wonderful moment,” “a selfless act of grace,” and an example for others to follow.

open image in gallery Grieving widow Erika Kirk speaking at her husband’s memorial in Arizona on Sunday ( Reuters )

“Why torture a family like this, a Christian believing family?” Kelly fumed on her behalf. “Why do this vile thing to a young couple, parents to two babies living in accordance with the gospel, deeply in love, and yes, political, but doing nothing other than speaking publicly about their views and their desires to make other people’s lives better.

“Who would do such a vile thing? Jezebel, that’s who, and unbelievably, Etsy. And the people behind this evil should be called out.”

“Both entities should issue an immediate full-throated apology to Erika Kirk for introducing this awfulness into her beautiful family and causing her or Charlie any distress whatsoever in what would be the waning hours of his life.”

Kelly also volunteered the opinion that Jezebel should close down in shame and identify the author of the offending piece, and told Etsy it should get back to “arts and crafts and jewelry” rather than platforming exponents of black magic.