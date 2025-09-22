Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The widow of Charlie Kirk forgave her husband’s killer in front of tens of thousands of people at his public memorial service, before President Donald Trump declared his “hate” for his opponents in a contrasting, politically-charged speech.

Trump was the headline speaker Sunday at Kirk’s public memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and immediately followed Erika Kirk’s powerful speech.

The 36-year-old often choked back tears as she spoke and looked overcome with emotion whenever the crowd applauded and responded to her heartfelt words.

Before Trump took to the stage, the widow recalled going to see her husband’s body in the hospital where he died as she said she forgave the shooter who killed him at the Utah Valley University campus on September 10.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she began. “That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and it is what Charlie would do.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump embraces Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, after speaking at the public memorial service ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said that he “hates” his political opponents after Erika Kirk forgave her husband’s killer in an emotional tribute ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery An emotional Erika Kirk broke down after her speech, where she forgave her husband’s killer ( Getty Images )

“The answer to hate is not hate,” the widow added, in stark contrast to the president’s words. “The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love, love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

Erika Kirk claimed that her husband’s death did not prompt “revolution,” but sparked a “revival” in the U.S.

“We didn't see rioting. We didn't see revolution,” she said. “Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country. We saw revival.”

When it was Trump’s turn to round off the lengthy ceremony, the president apologized in jest to Kirk and his widow for “disagreeing” with them when it comes to dealing with political foes.

“He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them,” Trump said of Kirk. “That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry,” Trump added. “I am sorry Erika.”

“Charlie’s angry...he’s angry at me, “ Trump added.

During the president’s tribute to Kirk, he also segued into claiming his administration has “found an answer to autism,” and went off on tangents about his trade tariffs.

open image in gallery Erika Kirk preached a different message to the president during her husband’s memorial. ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Stephen Miller delivered fiery remarks where he lashed out at ‘our enemies’ ( REUTERS )

“It was Charlie who helped unite MAGA. And you know what MAHA is, that's right. Make America Health Again,” Trump said, before touting a White House press conference scheduled for Monday.

“I think you're going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism. How about that autism?” Trump said. “Tomorrow, we're going to be talking in the oval office in the White House about autism, how it happens. So we won't let it happen anymore.”

After the president’s speech concluded, he shared a brief embrace with Erika Kirk on stage.

Trump’s family, members of his Cabinet, GOP lawmakers and Elon Musk were among the tens of thousands of supporters who turned out to honor Kirk.

White House officials, prominent MAGA figures and Kirk’s colleagues from Turning Point USA gave tributes to the murdered CEO in the lengthy ceremony, described by one speaker as “the Holy Spirit in a Trump rally.”

Vice President JD Vance said that Kirk was “a martyr for the Christian faith.”

“For Charlie, we will remember that it is better to stand on our feet defending the United States of America and defending the truth than it is to die on our knees,” Vance said. “My friends, for Charlie, we must remember that he is a hero to the United States of America.”

open image in gallery Many in attendance were praying and crying before the service had even begun. ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said that Kirk stood up to schools that “silence debate.” ( AP )

open image in gallery People pray and sing at Kirk’s memorial ( Getty Images )

Some of Trump’s most senior officials, including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and deputy Stephen Miller, spoke at the memorial.

Miller’s speech focused on prevailing “over the forces of wickedness and evil,” with Trump’s deputy chief of staff also hitting out at “our enemies.”

“You have no idea the dragon you have awakened, you have no idea how determined we will be to save this civilization, to save the West, to save this republic,” Miller said.

“And to those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hatred against us, what do you have? You have nothing. You are nothing. You are wickedness. You are jealousy, you are envy, you are hatred.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio railed against the “threat of Marxism” on college campuses, while National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said that Kirk stood up to schools that “silence debate.”

Speaking in Washington, D.C. before he departed for Arizona, Trump said that 10 years ago, colleges were “dangerous for conservatives” and “now they’re hot.”

Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10 in front of a crowd of horrified students. He was shot in the neck by a single bullet.

“He did a tremendous job, and he had a hold on youth because they loved him,” Trump said. “If you go back 10 years, those colleges were dangerous places for conservatives and now they're hot. They're very hot, just like this country is hot.”

A sea of people dressed in red, white and blue descended on the stadium in the early hours of Sunday, waiting in line well before dawn to ensure they secured a spot inside the arena, which has a capacity of more than 63,000.

open image in gallery Emotional mourners were seen in the crowd ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery A packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pictures inside the stadium showed people in the crowd praying and crying before the service had even begun.

Security for the event was high, with the Department of Homeland Security affording it the same level reserved for Super Bowls.

Kirk’s accused killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah, was formally charged with murder last week as prosecutors announced they intend to seek the death penalty.

Trump has previously blamed the “radical left” for Kirk's death and threatened to go after liberal organizations and donors or others whom he feels are maligning or celebrating his death.

Federal investigators have found no evidence linking Robinson to left-wing groups, despite claims from Trump and his administration , three sources told NBC News.

The trio of insiders is reportedly familiar with the probe into the case, which, as of now, appears to revolve around Robinson, 22, acting alone.

“Every indication so far is that this was one guy who did one really bad thing because he found Kirk’s ideology personally offensive,” one person said.

Robinson’s mother told investigators that he had recently become more politically active and leaned left.