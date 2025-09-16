Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, has been formally charged with aggravated murder as prosecutors said they plan to seek the death penalty in the case.

The right-wing activist, 31, was gunned down last Wednesday after being struck in the neck by a single shot while debating with students at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray outlined the charges against 22-year-old Robinson at a press conference Tuesday ahead of the suspect’s first court appearance.

Gray said Kirk’s death was an “American tragedy” and that he did not take the decision to pursue the death penalty “lightly.”

Prosecutors shared new details about the attack in an information document – a formal accusation filed by a prosecutor – including the alleged text exchanges between Robinson and his roommate, which shed light on a possible motive.

open image in gallery Tyler Robinson has been formally charged with aggravated murder ( Utah Governor's Office )

On September 10, the roommate received a text from Robinson which said, “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” according to the documents.

The note allegedly stated: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it.”

Prosecutors shared the following text exchange that allegedly took place:

open image in gallery Kirk was gunned down last Wednesday after being struck in the neck by a single shot while debating with students at Utah Valley University in Orem ( AP )

After reading the note, the roommate replied: “What?????????????? You're joking, right????”

Robinson: I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.

Roommate: you weren’t the one who did it right????

Robinson: I am, I’m sorry

Roommate: I thought they caught the person?

Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.

Roommate: Why?

Robinson: Why did I do it?

Roommate: Yeah

Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.

Roommate: How long have you been planning this?

Robinson: a bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it

open image in gallery On September 10, the roommate received a text from Robinson which said, “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” according to court documents. ( FBI )

Robinson: I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle. ... I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle ... idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with. ... I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the f*** will I explain losing it to my old man. ...only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel. ... remember how I was engraving bullets? The f***in messages are mostly a big meme, if I see “notices bulge uwu” on fox new I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it, that really f***ing sucks. ...judging from today I’d say grandpas gun does just fine idk. I think that was a $2k scope ;-;

Robinson: delete this exchange

Robinson: my dad wants photos of the rifle ... he says grandpa wants to know who has what, the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it is very unique. Hes calling me rn, not answering.

Robinson: since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga.

Robinson: Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff.

Robinson: you are all I worry about love

Roommate: I’m much more worried about you

Robinson: don’t talk to the media please. don’t take any interviews or make any comments. ... if any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent

open image in gallery Robinson allegedly said he had been planning the attack for over a week, prosecutors claim in court documents. The crowd dispersed in a panic on the Orem campus after Kirk was shot ( AP )

The information document provides the most insight into the suspect’s alleged motive yet, and details how Robinson had “started to lean to the left,” according to his mother.

His mom told investigators that Robinson had become “more pro-gay and trans-rights orientated” in recent years and that he had began to date his roommate, “a biological male who was transitioning genders,” the document states.

It resulted in “discussions” with family members, “especially between Robinson and his father, who have very different political views.”

“In one conversation before the shooting, Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk would be holding an event at UVU, which Robinson said was a ‘stupid venue’ for the event,” the document states. “Robinson accused Kirk of spreading hate.”

As a manhunt was underway, Robinson’s parents recognized their son in the surveillance images circulated by the FBI. The suspect’s father believed the rifle used in the shooting matched a weapon that was given to his son as a gift.

open image in gallery Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray paid tribute to Charlie Kirk at the press conference as he called his death an ‘American tragedy’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

He texted his son and asked him to send him a photo of the rifle, the document said. When Robinson did not respond, his father spoke to him over the phone where his son allegedly “implied that he planned to take his own life.”

His parents persuaded their son to meet at their home, where “Robinson implied he was the shooter and stated that he couldn’t go to jail and just wanted to end it,” prosecutors allege.

“When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate,” the document states.

Robinson’s parents persuaded him to speak with a family friend, a retired deputy sheriff, and they all “convinced him to turn himself in,” alleged prosecutors.

In addition to the capital murder charge, the suspect was hit with a felony discharge of a firearm charge, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He also faces two counts of witness tampering and an additional charge of commission of violence in the presence of a child.

There was no attorney listed in the Utah online court docket for Robinson, and his family has declined to comment, reports the Associated Press.

Robinson’s first court appearance is due to take place virtually at 5 p.m. ET.