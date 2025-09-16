Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson to be charged with murder as Trump pushes for death penalty: Latest updates
Suspected shooter has been uncooperative with authorities since surrendering to law enforcement
The 22-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk reportedly confessed to the killing in a group chat on Discord shortly before being arrested.
Tyler Robinson, who is expected to be criminally charged Tuesday, allegedly wrote in a small group chat, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday,” two people familiar with the chat told The Washington Post.
The revelation comes as officials have said Robinson refused to cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation.
Although Robinson surrendered to the police on the evening of September 11, authorities have not yet determined a full motive for the shooting. Officials say Robinson was radicalized online and subscribed to a “leftist” ideology.
Trump administration have claimed without presenting public evidence that the shooting was part of an organized left-wing terror plot, and vowed on Monday to go after the groups behind it.
Kirk, a Republican activist and co-founder of the conservative youth movement Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while hosting an event at a Utah college on September 10.
His death has prompted widespread mourning and outrage, especially on the right, and Vice President JD Vance stepped in Monday to host an episode of the late activist’s podcast.
FBI Director Patel begins testimony to Senate Judiciary Committee
FBI Director Kash Patel has begun two days of questioning from congressional committees about his tenure leading the bureau.
He started his opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee with an overview of the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Patel has faced some criticism from conservative corners about how he has led the FBI in the wake of the shooting, but he told the Senate panel that his agency — “at my direction” — successfully brought the suspect into custody.
He has also highlighted the number of arrests made by the FBI, noting it represents an increase from the Biden administration.
“We are leading the mission to crush violent crime and defend the homeland,” Patel said.
Kash Patel vowed to take on the ‘deep state’ at the FBI. Now he’s in the hot seat as he preps testimony over Charlie Kirk investigation
FBI director Kash Patel faces a series of high-profile hearings in Congress this coming week, following scrutiny from both parties over his handling of the search for the gunman that killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a speaking event at a Utah university.
In the Senate on Tuesday and House on Wednesday, Patel is likely to face a grilling over irregularities in the manhunt for suspect Tyler Robinson, including an initial announcement from Patel that a “subject” had been captured, only for the FBI boss to later backtrack.]
The blunder earned Patel criticism not only from Democrats but usual MAGA allies.
Josh Marcus with the full preview on FBI director Kash Patel’s testimony:
Kash Patel prepares to be grilled by Congress over Charlie Kirk investigation
Tyler Robinson hearing to be held at 3pm local time
A hearing for Tyler Robinson will be held at 3pm MDT, the Utah State Courts website has announced.
Robinson will not be in court in person, with the hearing set to be held virtually.
There will be no public virtual link to the hearing.
Man, 71, told cops he shot Charlie Kirk in order to give real shooter time to escape, documents say
A 71-year-old audience member present when Charlie Kirk was shot dead, shouted at a police officer, “I shot him, now shoot me”, in a bid to give the real shooter more time to escape, police have said.
New police documents obtained by news outlet Fox13 allege that the man, named as George Zinn, drew police focus in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s shooting, which led to him being charged with obstruction of justice.
The documents say that moments after Kirk was shot in the neck in front of thousands of students at Utah State University, Zinn approached police officers shouting, “I shot him, now shoot me.” Despite no weapon being obvious, Zinn continued to claim he was the shooter, which led to his arrest.
Harry Cockburn reports:
Man, 71, told cops he shot Charlie Kirk in order to give real shooter time to escape
Hakeem Jeffries reveals reason he didn't attend Charlie Kirk vigil
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries didn’t attend a prayer vigil for the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk Monday evening because of a scheduling conflict.
Led by House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, congressional Republicans held an event on Capitol Hill Monday evening to pay their respects to Kirk.
When asked why he didn’t attend the vigil, Jeffries told CNN’s Ellis Kim, “We had a steering and policy committee meeting.”
JD Vance falsely accuses liberal philanthropies of funding anti-Charlie Kirk magazine piece: report
Vice President JD Vance attacked a pair of prominent progressive philanthropies for allegedly funding The Nation magazine, after the outlet published a highly critical piece about Charlie Kirk following the activist’s assassination.
During a taping of Kirk’s podcast with Vance standing in as the host, the vice president criticized the Ford Foundation and George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations for funding a “disgusting article” about Kirk.
“There is no unity with the people who fund these articles, who pay the salaries of these terrorist sympathizers, who argue that Charlie Kirk — a loving husband and father — deserved a shot to the neck because he spoke words with which they disagreed,” Vance said on the show.
The piece Vance is likely referring to in fact condemns all political violence, though it argues Kirk was a hateful “bigot.”
Neither foundation appears to have funded the magazine in at least five years, and the Nation’s president said on X the magazine has never gotten funds from Open Society.
Watch: Trump reveals son Barron's reaction to the death of Charlie Kirk
Tyler Robinson could face firing squad in Utah
Tyler Robinson, who is expected to be charged on Tuesday, could face the firing squad in Utah if he is convicted for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
“The state government is prosecuting now, and they will most likely indict tomorrow or later this week,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Monday night in an interview with Fox News. “They will indict him for first-degree murder, and I think the governor has said they want to seek the death penalty, which is very real in Utah—and they still have the firing squad there.”
Republicans look to punish people for posts and comments about Charlie Kirk in wake of death
The Trump administration and Republican members of Congress have sought to punish individuals they allege are celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death and inciting further violence through private comments and social media posts.
In the wake of Kirk’s death, allegations have moved quickly from conservative activists to GOP politicians to the highest levels of law enforcement in the Trump administration, and academics accused of celebrating Kirk’s death have been put in termination proceedings and suspended.
Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a podcast interview on Monday individuals celebrating Kirk’s death could be prosecuted for “hate speech,” while Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon suggested on Monday such comments from university educators could imperil federal education funding.
