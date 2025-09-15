The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The 22-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk confessed to friends in a group chat that he had killed the prominent right-wing activist — hours before authorities said he was taken into custody, according to a report.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this,” read a message from the suspect, Tyler Robinson, on the online platform Discord, two people familiar with the chat told The Washington Post.

The message was sent from Robinson’s account to a small group of online friends Thursday night, about two hours before he was taken into custody, according to the report.

Screenshots provided to the Post by a member of the group chat also confirmed Robinson had confessed to the shooting. Discord also provided a copy of the message to authorities and told the Post that it is providing the FBI and local authorities information about Robinson’s online activities to help their investigation.

After a 33-hour-long manhunt, Robinson was arrested and accused of shooting Kirk, 31, in the neck as he spoke with students at Utah Valley University, a moment caught on horrifyingly graphic videos that quickly spread across social media. The 31-year-old MAGA influencer and ally of President Donald Trump was speaking as part of an event held by the conservative youth organization he founded, Turning Point USA.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, a MAGA influencer and strong ally of President Donald Trump ( Utah Governor's Office )

Robinson is set to appear virtually for his first court appearance on Tuesday. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on “special watch” to determine whether he is a risk to himself or others.

This is a breaking news story...