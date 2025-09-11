Charlie Kirk shooter’s movements revealed, high-powered rifle recovered — what we know so far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Kirk’s killer remains at large, but a high-powered, bolt-action rifle was recovered in a nearby wooded area, the FBI said during a Thursday morning press conference.

Law enforcement has shared few details about the killing of the 31-year-old right-wing activist after he was fatally shot in the neck while speaking to a crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

However, authorities did reveal that they have video footage of the suspect, who “appears to be of college age” and “blended in” with the students on campus, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said.

They also said they had recovered a footprint, palm print and forearm imprints of the suspect, who was caught on video entering the campus at 11:52 a.m. From there, the gunman moved through stairwells and onto the roof, which was the shooting location.

Authorities tracked the suspected gunman moving across the roof and jumping off the building to flee campus.

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk's shooter was pictured on the roof of a building at Utah Valley University. Authorities said the gunman jumped off the roof and fled into the woods. ( ABC7 )

Kirk was hit with a single shot at around 12.20 p.m. as he spoke about gun violence in front of a 3,000-strong crowd on the college’s campus.

Here’s everything we know about the shooting so far:

How did the shooting unfold?

There was chaos at Utah Valley University in the north-central city of Orem Wednesday afternoon after Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of the MAGA youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was hosting a student-sponsored event with students as part of his organization’s “American Comeback Tour,” which had just kicked off, when a single shot was fired from the roof of a nearby building.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” the president wrote announcing Kirk’s death on Truth Social. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

open image in gallery “Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror,” Donald Trump said in an Oval Office address Wednesday ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He later said in an Oval Office address that he was “filled with grief and anger.”

“Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror.”

Trump blamed “those on the radical left” for comparing “wonderful Americans” like Kirk to “Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals.”

“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

Graphic footage showed the moment Kirk was hit by the bullet, bleeding heavily before he fell backward in his chair, in front of a horrified student audience.

Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika Lane Kirk, and their two young children.

What we know about the suspect

Local, state and federal authorities have launched a search for the suspect, but they have yet to be found or publicly identified.

During a press conference Thursday morning, FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls said the shooting was a “targeted event.”

open image in gallery The MAGA broadcaster and political activist was sitting onstage in front of the student audience when he was shot ( The Deseret News )

Authorities on Thursday also said they recovered the weapon used in the attack, a high-powered, bolt-action rifle that the gunman left in the wooded area where they fled.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said the suspected shooter arrived on campus just before noon Wednesday. Authorities were able to track his movements after he jumped from a building, moved through stairwells and fled the campus into a nearby neighborhood.

“We do have good video of this individual,” Mason said.

The suspected killer also “appears to be of college age,” and “blended in” with the students on the campus, Mason added.

Officials have asked the public to share any videos or images they may have to help identify the person. Authorities say they have video footage of the suspect, but declined to say whether that includes images of his face.

Mason also urged the public to avoid speculation about the two persons of interest who were detained in the immediate aftermath of the shooter, but were later released.

“These people were not suspects, they were people of interest,” Mason said. “They don’t deserve that harassment for being subjet to that.”

One of the two people detained was an older man seen in photos that circulated online shortly after the killing. Officials said he had been charged with obstruction by university police. The other man had been initially described by the governor as a “person of interest” but was also let go.

Orem Police, Utah Valley University Police, the FBI, and the Utah Department of Public Safety all sprung into action in the moments after the shooting to carry out an active manhunt in search of the killer.

Authorities swooped on the campus and the surrounding area, scouring the neighborhood bordering the campus and going door to door for information. U.S. Marshals were on standby to support the manhunt.

open image in gallery The event was with the MAGA youth organization Kirk founded, Turning Point USA. ( Bartholomew/@Lifeisdriving with Mainstreet Media Utah/TMX )

The shooter wore dark clothing and fired from “some distance away,” Mason said on Wednesday.

“This is a political assassination,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said, adding that the person responsible will be held accountable.

“I want to make it crystal clear to whoever is responsible … and we will hold you accountable to the full extent of the law,” Cox continued. “And I want to remind you, we still have the death penalty here.”

Utah Valley University’s campus will remain closed through Sunday, September 14, and all classes have been canceled until further notice, the university said.

Who is Charlie Kirk?

open image in gallery Kirk was hosting a question-and-answer event with students at Utah Valley University when he was struck by a single shot ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

Kirk was the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, which is present in over 3,500 high schools and college campuses, with over 250,000 student members nationwide, according to its website.

He formed the group in 2012 when he was 18 years old and emerged as an influential voice among Trump’s supporters with an audience on his social media channels and streaming video networks that reach millions of followers.

Kirk used his influence to campaign for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, and he spoke at the Republican National Convention last summer.

His organization arranged transportation for Trump supporters to protest the 2020 presidential election result in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.

Last year, Andrew Kolvet, a Turning Point USA spokesperson at the time, said Kirk never advocated violence.

“Charlie wants to save America with words, persuasion, courage and common sense,” Kolvet said, per NBC News. “The left is desperate to conjure up some Christian boogeyman that simply doesn’t exist. We’re telling churches: Either get involved and have a say in the direction of your country or you’ll leave a void that someone else who doesn’t share your values will fill.”

Utah college campus event was ‘met with divided opinion’

open image in gallery Kirk used his influence to campaign for Trump in the 2024 presidential election ( AP )

Kirk was hosting his organization’s “American Comeback Tour” when he was shot. The Utah college campus was the first stop on the tour, which was set to make stops at campuses across the country this fall.

The event had been met with divided opinions on campus. An online petition calling for university administrators to bar Kirk from appearing received nearly 1,000 signatures.

The university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue.”

Political figures unite in condemning violence

Political figures from the right and left have united in condemning Wednesday’s violence.

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom described the incident as “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”

“In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form,” Newsom wrote on X.

Former Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris said she was “deeply disturbed” by the shooting.

open image in gallery Chaos erupted on the college campus as students fled the shooting ( © Deseret News 2025 )

“Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America,” Harris said. “I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.”

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson said: “We ask everyone to pray for him and his family … This is detestable what has happened. Political violence has become all too common in American society, and this is not who we are.”

He later said on CNN there’s a “desire” in Congress to have more security after Kirk’s shooting.

Former President Barack Obama added: “We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy.”

MAGA tributes pour in

Members of the Trump family and other prominent MAGA figures spoke kindly of Kirk, both in a professional and personal sense, on X.

First lady Melania Trump wrote, “Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed. Charlie Kirk’s life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and country.”

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said Kirk was “like a little brother to me.”

“Rest in peace, brother. You will be missed more than words can ever say — but your legacy will never be forgotten and we will keep fighting the good fight,” he wrote.

open image in gallery Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said Kirk was 'like a little brother to me' ( Samuel Corum/Getty Images )

Eric Trump, the president’s other adult son, wrote: “Charlie Kirk was an incredible patriot — brave, tough as hell, and a dear friend to our entire family.”

“In his honor, all @Trump properties will fly their flags at half-staff,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance said, “If you actually watch Charlie’s events—as opposed to the fake summaries—they are one of the few places with open and honest dialogue between left and right. He would answer any question and talk to everyone.”

“Charlie Kirk was a loving husband and father who inspired young people across America to get married, have children, end abortion, and live boldly for God,” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, wrote.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy, said, “Our hearts are shattered.”

open image in gallery Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika Lane Kirk, and their two young children ( CharlieKirk/instagram )

“America has lost one of its greatest champions. A loving family has lost the most extraordinary husband and father. All of us must now dedicate ourselves to defeating the evil that stole Charlie from this world.”

Senator Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican and friend of Kirk’s, said on CNN: “ I’ve dealt with a lot of death in my life. This one hurts ... This hurts because it was so senseless. It was just because someone disagreed with you politically.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.