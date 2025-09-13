'You have no idea the fire you have ignited': Charlie Kirk's widow Erika vows to continue his work

The widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has vowed to continue his work through the right-wing movement he founded as she spoke in public for the first time since his assassination.

An emotional Erika Kirk paid tribute to her husband Friday from Phoenix, Arizona, just two days after he was fatally shot.

Kirk’s wife and the mother of his two young children promised to make conservative youth group Turning Point USA “the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

"I promise I will never let your legacy die," Ms Kirk said, addressing her husband.

She revealed “The American Comeback” tour would go on this fall despite Wednesday’s shooting at Utah Valley University.

“Our campus tour this fall will continue,” Erika Kirk said. “There will be even more tours in the years to come.”

Her defiant address comes as suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, of Utah, is in police custody and is expected to appear virtually in court for the first time Tuesday.

It shows a man placing an order for a poster to highlight an upcoming vigil for Kirk.

“So we came in for an order earlier to print a poster for our vigil tonight,” a customer can be heard saying in the footage to which the worker replies it is \"it’s propaganda\", adding \"we don’t print that here\".

Office Depot confirmed in a post online that an investigation has been launched and that the worker was terminated.

“The behaviour displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot,\" the company said.

“We also launched an immediate internal review and, as a result, the associate involved is no longer with the organisation,\" Office Depot said.

"}}],"timestamp":1757749850,"formattedTimestamp":"13 September 2025 08:50"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"2191548","title":"Right-wing activists launch website to expose people cheering Charlie Kirk's death","id":2193406,"uuid":"5ebdd613-28bb-418d-803d-145af0fc8c29","scheduleTime":1757748600,"created":1757748600,"changed":1757748600,"container":2191548,"user":{"name":"Rhian Lubin"},"extra":{"authorName":"Rhian Lubin, AP"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

An anonymously registered website pledges to “Expose Charlie’s Murderers” and asks people to offer tips about people who were “supporting political violence online.”

The site published a running list Thursday of targeted posts, along with the names, locations and employers of people who posted them.

While some posts contained incendiary language, others didn’t appear to celebrate the shooting or glorify violence.

Kirk’s assassination has been deeply polarizing, and everyone from teachers, university staffers and media personalities, to firefighters, a U.S. Secret Service agent and a Marine is now finding themselves in hot water for reveling in the killing.

Read on for more details.

"}}],"timestamp":1757748600,"formattedTimestamp":"13 September 2025 08:30"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"2191548","title":"RECAP: Tyler Robinson had become ‘more political’ in recent years - investigators","id":2193405,"uuid":"55a78284-3d06-4483-a5e3-a07f9f82763e","scheduleTime":1757745002,"created":1757745002,"changed":1757745002,"container":2191548,"user":{"name":"Rhian Lubin"},"extra":{"authorName":"Rhian Lubin"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The 22-year-old man accused of <a rel=\"nofollow\" target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/charlie-kirk-shot-manhunt-live-updates-b2824831.html\">killing Republican activist Charlie Kirk this past week had become “more political” in recent years, according to family members, investigators said on Friday morning.

Tyler Robinson, the <a rel=\"nofollow\" target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/charlie-kirk-tyler-robinson-suspect-b2825455.html\">Utah man identified as the shooter, was apprehended by authorities Thursday evening after more than a day of searching for him. Officials said they were informed Robinson “confessed” or at least implied he fatally shot Kirk to a family member.

Robinson reportedly<a rel=\"nofollow\" target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/charlie-kirk-political-views-guns-lgbt-trump-b2824580.html\"> expressed negative views of Kirk and had spoken with a family member the day before the shooting “who also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate,” Cox said.

Ariana Baio reports.

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/charlie-kirk-shooting-tyler-robinson-hate-b2825465.html","title":"Tyler Robinson became ‘more political’ before Charlie Kirk shooting, officials say","image":{"url":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/09/12/14/14/split.jpeg?trim=0,0,0,0&width=1200&height=800&crop=1200:800"},"description":"Federal law enforcement officials said Tyler Robinson’s family and family friend told authorities he ‘confessed’ to killing Kirk"}}],"timestamp":1757745002,"formattedTimestamp":"13 September 2025 07:30"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"2191548","title":"Suspect Tyler Robinson joined the Mormon church at a young age","id":2193404,"uuid":"435fb8d2-b2ce-4611-a586-aa80d961d73f","scheduleTime":1757741407,"created":1757741407,"changed":1757741407,"container":2191548,"user":{"name":"Rhian Lubin"},"extra":{"authorName":"Rhian Lubin"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk joined the Mormon church at a young age, a spokesman for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told The New York Times.

It is not clear if Robinson was an active member of the church recently.

“I can confirm that Robinson became a member of the Church at a young age but refer any further inquiry about his Church activity to him or his family,” spokesman Doug Andersen told the outlet.

The church said it condemned “violence and lawless behavior” in a statement on Wednesday.

The Church’s global headquarters is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the state has the highest Mormon population, with 2.2 million members.

Suspect Tyler Robinson

","copyright":"Utah Governor's Office","title":"tyler robinson mugshotttt","description":"Tyler Robinson mugshot Utah Governor's Office","credit":null,"alt":null,"created":"1757688100","url":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/09/12/14/40/tyler-robinson-mugshotttt.jpeg","mid":5800432,"cleanUrl":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/09/12/14/40/tyler-robinson-mugshotttt.jpeg","bundle":"remote_image","extra":{"imageSize":{"width":2048,"height":1365},"sizes":{"3:2":{"trimData":{"top":0,"right":0,"bottom":0,"left":0},"cropData":{"x":0.25,"y":0,"width":2047.5,"height":1365,"rotate":0,"scaleX":1,"scaleY":1}}}},"localCopyright":"Utah Governor's Office","align":"center"}}],"timestamp":1757741407,"formattedTimestamp":"13 September 2025 06:30"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"2191548","title":"Previous presidents projected calm after tragic events to ease the nation. Trump has mostly taken a different approach","id":2193403,"uuid":"9f0d5a0f-60d2-4d39-9916-ac8ca09e59bb","scheduleTime":1757738735,"created":1757738735,"changed":1757738735,"container":2191548,"user":{"name":"Rhian Lubin"},"extra":{"authorName":"Rhian Lubin"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

President <a href=\"https://www.the-independent.com/topic/donald-trump\">Donald Trump’s heated reaction to the <a href=\"https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/charlie-kirk-political-violence-data-trump-b2824913.html\">assassination of Charlie Kirk has provided a stark contrast with the way his predecessors have tended to deal with moments of crisis through American history.

In the <a href=\"https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/charlie-kirk-shooting-suspect-custody-live-updates-b2825402.html\">face of national tragedy, the public often looks to the commander-in-chief to serve as <a href=\"https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-ally-charlie-kirk-shooting-maga-tributes-b2824404.html\">a unifying and guiding voice to move forward.

But following the fatal <a href=\"https://www.the-independent.com/topic/shooting\">shooting of Kirk, a 31-year-old Republican activist who was close with the president and his family, Trump used his social media <a rel=\"nofollow\" target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115182892535295750\">to post a video blaming “the radical left” for the assassination and ”the media” for creating a tense political environment.

Some have criticized Trump’s reaction at a time when a U.S. president might usually be expected to seek to calm the situation.

Ariana Baio reports.

The NFL has clarified that it’s up to clubs to decide whether or not they want to hold a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk ahead of the Week 2 games on Sunday.

At Thursday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, a moment of silence was held for Kirk.

That decision was the league’s, the NFL said in a statement.

“Last night’s moment was the league’s decision. It’s up to the clubs for this Sunday’s games,” the NFL clarified.

The organization said there have been “a variety of moments of silence and tributes” in stadiums and on-air following significant national events, and clubs will often hold a moment of silence after a tragic event.

The league cited events this calendar year.

“This summer before the Hall of Fame game in Canton, the league honored the victims and those impacted by the attack at 345 Park Avenue. During Week 18 games last season, the NFL honored the victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack. Also, that season the NFL held a moment to recognize those lost in the deadly crashes near Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia and also prior to the Vikings-Rams Wild Card game that was moved from LA to Arizona due to the wildfires,” the statement said.

At Thursday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, a moment of silence was held for Kirk

","copyright":"Getty Images","title":"Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers","description":"GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium is seen prior to the game between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)","credit":null,"alt":"Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers","created":"1757729845","url":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/09/13/2/25/Washington-Commanders-v-Green-Bay-Packers-ybt4m7w8.jpeg","mid":5801082,"cleanUrl":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/09/13/2/25/Washington-Commanders-v-Green-Bay-Packers-ybt4m7w8.jpeg","bundle":"remote_image","extra":{"imageSize":{"width":4890,"height":3259},"sizes":{"3:2":{"trimData":{"top":0,"right":1,"bottom":0,"left":0},"cropData":{"x":0.7499999999999266,"y":0,"width":4888.5,"height":3259,"rotate":0,"scaleX":1,"scaleY":1}}},"chp_gid":"Getty_Sport_All_Images_2234923050.jpg_2820623_7e9e9eb06b652467a77428b49d4a9d35","chp_object_id":"DMGTCHPDPICT001374883355","chp_xurn":"SEI*265666459"},"localCopyright":"Getty Images","align":"center"}}],"timestamp":1757736031,"formattedTimestamp":"13 September 2025 05:00"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"2191548","title":"U.S. is experiencing most profound surge in political violence since the 1970s","id":2193409,"uuid":"3637b274-bd4f-42dc-b3d3-838ef87a7961","scheduleTime":1757734237,"created":1757734237,"changed":1757734237,"container":2191548,"user":{"name":"Rhian Lubin"},"extra":{"authorName":"Rhian Lubin"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Experts warn the assassination of Charlie Kirk is the latest in a deeply concerning surge in political violence across the U.S. during the Trump era.

Data shows the U.S. is experiencing most profound surge in political violence since the 1970s.

“It’s clear that we’ve had some major political violence incidents in the last few years and that it is more than we had come to expect, certainly since say the 1960s,” Wendy Via, CEO of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, told The Independent.

“Political violence has been around as long as there have been politics, but I do think that the last few years are different.”

Josh Marcus has the details.

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/charlie-kirk-political-violence-data-trump-b2824913.html","title":"Why political violence has spiked in the Trump era and what can be done to stop it","image":{"url":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/09/11/17/39/SEI265638202.jpg?width=1200&height=800&crop=1200:800"},"description":"US is experiencing most profound surge in political violence since the 1970s, data shows"}}],"timestamp":1757734237,"formattedTimestamp":"13 September 2025 04:30"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"2191548","title":"Teachers, firefighters and other workers celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Now they could be looking for new jobs","id":2193388,"uuid":"16fad823-d9a9-4277-9bee-1652d4f56af1","scheduleTime":1757732456,"created":1757732456,"changed":1757732456,"container":2191548,"user":{"name":"Rhian Lubin"},"extra":{"authorName":"Rhian Lubin"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

An ever-growing list of workers across the country are being removed from their jobs or facing sanctions for praising Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

While those within MAGA and Trumpworld are reeling from Wednesday’s shocking violence on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, others celebrated the right-wing political activist’s death online.

Republicans are demanding action against people who reacted to his killing by “praising, rationalising, or making light” of it or by “belittling” Kirk’s memory.

Kirk’s assassination has been deeply polarizing, and everyone from teachers, university staffers and media personalities, to firefighters, a U.S. Secret Service agent and a Marine is now finding themselves in hot water for reveling in the killing.

Read on...

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/employees-fired-celebrating-charlie-kirk-comments-b2825700.html","title":"Growing list of workers in hot water for praising Charlie Kirk’s assassination ","image":{"url":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/09/12/20/37/TOPSHOT-SAFRICA-US-HOMOCIDE-MEDIA-POLITICS-CRIME-nb1s4ewg.jpeg?width=1200&height=800&crop=1200:800"},"description":"While MAGAworld reels from Charlie Kirk’s murder, others face issues for praising the death of the right-wing activist"}}],"timestamp":1757732456,"formattedTimestamp":"13 September 2025 04:00"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"2191548","title":"What we know about Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow and mother of his 2 children","id":2193401,"uuid":"c1b76d33-f880-4383-957f-13d93836fd13","scheduleTime":1757730027,"created":1757730027,"changed":1757730027,"container":2191548,"user":{"name":"Rhian Lubin"},"extra":{"authorName":"Rhian Lubin, Joe Sommerlad"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Amid his rapid rise in popularity in right-wing political circles, Kirk began dating fellow evangelical Christian Erika Lane Frantzve, 36, winner of the 2012 Miss Arizona USA pageant and a political science graduate from Arizona State University, after meeting her in New York City in 2018.

They became engaged the following December and were married in May 2021 in her native Scottsdale.

According to her official website, Frantzve was crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2012, a pageant once owned by President Donald Trump, and is now studying for her doctorate in Biblical studies at Liberty University.

She is known for founding Everyday Heroes Like You, a non-profit supporting under-recognized charities, for hosting the Midweek Rise Up podcast, for running the BIBLE365 ministry program, and PROCLAIM, an accompanying faith-driven clothing brand.

On her LinkedIn page, Frantzve says that she is a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City, although it’s unclear when that profile was last updated.

The couple recently celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date together. Frantzve revealed in a September 2023 Instagram post that she and Kirk went on their first date in New York City in 2018.

“5 years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics, and at the end, you paused, looked at me, and said, ‘I’m going to date you.”

In a 2024 video on Turning Point USA’s YouTube channel, Kirk said that after their “very, very long dinner,” he knew “almost immediately” that Frantzve was “the one.”

Kirk proposed in December 2020, and they wed six months later on May 8, 2021. Their wedding was later described by the bride as being “very intimate,” with no bridesmaids or groomsmen, only close friends and family.

The couple has two young children: a daughter born in August 2022 and a son born in May 2024.

Charlie Kirk with wife Erika and their two young children

","copyright":"Instagram","title":"charliekirkfamily","description":"Charlie Kirk and family, wife Erika -- No permission","credit":null,"alt":null,"created":"1757675632","url":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/09/12/11/52/charliekirkfamily.jpeg","mid":5800056,"cleanUrl":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/09/12/11/52/charliekirkfamily.jpeg","bundle":"remote_image","extra":{"imageSize":{"width":2048,"height":1365},"sizes":{"3:2":{"trimData":{"top":0,"right":0,"bottom":0,"left":0},"cropData":{"x":0.25,"y":0,"width":2047.5,"height":1365,"rotate":0,"scaleX":1,"scaleY":1}}}},"localCopyright":"Instagram","align":"center"}}],"timestamp":1757730027,"formattedTimestamp":"13 September 2025 03:20"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"2191548","title":"Watch: 'Where's Daddy?' Erika Kirk reveals what she said to daughter, 3","id":2193400,"uuid":"7ec08be9-b740-4ab0-87c1-1a085c384b87","scheduleTime":1757728830,"created":1757728830,"changed":1757728830,"container":2191548,"user":{"name":"Rhian Lubin"},"extra":{"authorName":"Rhian Lubin"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

